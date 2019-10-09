Lehman Catholic girls soccer rides momentum of big Senior Day win into postseason

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — There are Senior Days.

And then there are SENIOR DAYS.

And the Lehman Catholic girls soccer version last Saturday was certainly the latter.

Behind the leadership of seniors Hope Anthony, Ava Behr, Lyndsey Jones, Rylie McIver, Olivia Monnin and Maegan Titterington — the Lady Cavaliers take a 12-1-1 record into tonight’s regular senior finale with Waynesville.

Before Tuesday night’s 8-1 win over Delphos St. John’s — a Summit Country Day program that has won state championships and was part of historic moment in Lehman girls soccer history visited on Saturday.

It was the Lady Knights who Lehman defeated in regional semifinal in 2012 to set the bar and earn the Lady Cavaliers first trip to the regional finals — which went unmatched until last season.

And Lehman would like nothing more than Saturday’s 1-0 win over SCD to lead to the same success in the postseason.

“That was a huge win for us,” McIver said. “The fact that it was Senior Day and we hadn’t beaten them in seven years.”

And while it was a huge win, Jeremy Lorenzo said it really didn’t change anything. Lehman won’t see CCD, 6-3-5, has moved up to Division II.

“The expectations are the same as every year,” Lorenzo said. “We expect to be out there competing for a district title. Really, nothing was at stake Saturday other than getting ready for the tournament. It was a huge win, especially because of it being Senior Night.”

Lindsey Magoteaux had Lehman’s goal on an assist from Ava Behr.

“It was exciting because we knew this was a team we hadn’t beat in seven years,” Magoteaux said. “This team has really bonded as the season goes on.”

Goalie Heidi Toner was able to record a shutout despite a frantic final 10 minutes.

“It was pretty nervewrecking,” Toner said. “We wanted to get the win for the seniors. It was nice (the shutout), but it was a team effort. Our defense did a great job.”

Lorenzo agreed, particularly the backline led by Hope Anthony and Anna Cianciolo.

“Our backline played their butts off,” Lorenzo said. “It was pretty frantic at the end.”

Cianciolo said it was exciting.

“It can be nervewrecking,” she said. “But, that was a huge boost to get a win like that.”

Anthony agreed.

“I think so (the team has bonded as the season has gone on),” she said. “Because we have so many freshman and young players that are playing big roles. Jeremy (coach Jeremy Lorenzo) is always telling us this is the time of the year we want to be peaking and I think this shows that we are.”

The senior group has been part of a district title, three sectional titles and two league titles.

“This is one of the best senior groups I have had,” Lorenzo said. “The difference with this team is we just don’t have the depth we normally have. This is the best starting lineup I have had, we just don’t have the same depth.”

Lehman received the top seed in the D-III sectional and will open play at 5 p.m. next Thursday at home against the Northeastern-Indian Lake winner.

The Cavaliers only blemish on the schedule was a loss to Anna, who also is D-II this year.

“When you don’t play well in a regular season game, that is OK,” Lorenzo said. “Right after the Anna game, I told the girls, ‘This is only going to make us stronger’. And it did.”

And Saturday only reinforced that.

“The expectations were no different this year,” McIver said. “We have high expectations ever year.”

And a Senior Day to remember may have taken those expectations even a little higher.

