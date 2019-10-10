Tipp, Butler battle to draw

By Payton Ross

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Wednesday night, the Tippecanoe girls soccer team hosted the Butler Aviators in a fight for the No. 1 spot in the Miami Valley League Miami Division.

But when the game ended in a 1-1 tie, the Troy Trojans — who also defeated Piqua 7-0 Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium — clinched the top spot in the MVL.

Going into the Wednesday night battle, Butler and Tippecanoe had a lot on the line. If Tippecanoe won the game, they would tie with Troy for the MVL Miami championship. If Butler won, the Aviators would seal the league title outright. But a third scenario was if Tippecanoe and Butler tied, Troy would win the championship title outright. Entering the game, Butler was 6-0-2 in conference play, Tippecanoe was 6-1-1 and Troy was 6-1-1.

Although the first half was scoreless, Tippecanoe dominated play for most of the half. The Aviators had a couple of fast breaks, but the Red Devils defense held the Aviator offense in check.

It took until the second half the scoreless tie to break. With 26:41 left in the second quarter, Ava Wertz scored for the Aviators giving them the 1-0 lead.

After a couple of shots on goal from Tippecanoe, Payton Willis managed to get the ball in the goal with 19:23 remaining in the second half, creating an intense environment for not only the players and coaches, but the fans as well. After a back-and-forth battle from both teams in the final 20 minutes, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

“We had to battle,” expressed Tippecanoe head coach Brandon Baker. “We knew what we had to do during this game and just came up short. Going into this game against Butler, I knew they were a very good team and we had to play the best we ever have, really during this season and we came up just barely short at the end, tying against them.”

After ending in a tie, the Red Devils finished in third place in the MVL Miami at 6-1-2 and 8-3-4 overall, while the Aviators finished in second place at 6-0-3 and 9-3-4 overall. Tippecanoe still has one regular season match remaining Saturday at West Clermont.