Tennis, girls golf seasons end at district

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MASON — The season came to an end for the Troy, Tippecanoe and Milton-Union tennis teams on Thursday in the first round of the Division I and II district tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, as the area schools could not qualify anyone for next week’s state tournament.

In Division I, Troy’s all-senior doubles team of Kit Wolke and Mackenzie Nosker — which won a sectional title and came in as a No. 1 seed — was knocked out in the first round, falling to another all-senior team, Sycamore’s Mayu Fukuda and Harsitha Kalaiarasan 6-3, 6-0.

It was the first trip to the district tournament for both Wolke and Nosker, who ended their careers with the Trojans playing their best tennis.

And in D-II, Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder, who went into Thursday’s play as a No. 3 seed, found herself in the quarterfinal round after Seven Hills’ Gabrielle Khaskelis withdrew, giving the Red Devil junior a chance to reach the state tournament with one win. But in the quarterfinals, Schroeder fell to Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock, a No. 1 seed from the Centerville sectional bracket, 6-0, 6-1.

And in doubles, the Tippecanoe team of junior Amelia Zweizig and freshman Eliza Zweizig — a sectional champion and No. 1 seed — fought hard in the first set against Summit Country Day’s Ashleigh Grooms and Sadie Joseph before falling 6-4, 6-0.

For Milton-Union, junior Meredith Fitch entered the tournament with a No. 2 seed and took on Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy’s Lynn Kader in the first round, falling 6-2, 6-1.

And in the doubles bracket, senior Laura Billing and sophomore Taylor Falb — a No. 2 seed from the Troy sectional — fell in the first round to Wyoming’s Peyton Osha and Sydney Evans 6-1, 6-3.

The district finals will conclude Saturday in Mason.

• Girls Golf

D-I District

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls golf team’s season came to an end at the Division I district tournament Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Club as the Red Devils finished 10th as a team.

Tippecanoe finished 10th with a 417. Sophomore Izzy Brightwell led the Devils on the day with a 97 — tied for 54th individually — juniors Marissa Miller shot 99 and Sydney Lange shot 101 and seniors Ava Coppock shot 120 and Madison Grimmett shot 131.

Lakota East won the tournament with a 315, and they will be joined at next week’s state tournament by Centerville (317) and Mason (317).

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.