Tipp volleyball sweeps Butler for share of title: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team’s seniors found the perfect way to celebrate Senior Night.

By clinching a share of a second straight division championship.

Tippecanoe swept Butler Thursday at home, winning 25-5, 25-15, 25-5 to finish the regular season 21-1 overall and 17-1 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division, sharing the title with Troy.

“It was an awesome way to close the regular season and at the same time honor our senior class,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We continued to have great serve receive, good ball control and the presence of good swings every opportunity presented.”

Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, four blocks, 15 assists, six digs and two aces to lead the Red Devils on the night. Ashley Aselage added six kills and four blocks, Olivia Newbourn had five kills and two aces, Emily Graham had six assists, Alaina Titley had 14 digs and three aces, Abby Hughes had 10 digs, Corinn Siefring had six digs and two aces and Kaitlyn Husic had two aces.

Before the match, the Devils honored seniors Graham, Hughes and Newbourn.

“Talking about the senior class, they have been part in the last three years of two district championships, one regional semifinal, back-to-back conference championships and been state-ranked the past two seasons. Can’t get better than that. In two seasons, this group of kids has gone 31-2 in conference when many doubted they could do it.

“Abby, Olivia and Emily closed their regular-season careers with a bang. Now on to our tournament run.”

Tippecanoe begins tournament play Tuesday against Bellefontaine at Tecumseh High School.

Miami East 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Miami East volleyball team defeated Covington 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 Thursday in Cross County Conference action.

Five different Vikings had at least five kills to lead the way. Sierra Kinnison had eight kills, Kylee McKinney had six kills, two digs and three blocks, Nichole Hood had six kills and nine digs, Sophie Jacomet had five kills, one block, five digs and two aces and Megan Gilliland had five kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces. Gretchen Frock had 17 assists and five digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had 15 digs and three assists, Lauren Fisher had 10 assists, eight digs and two aces, and Megan McDowell had two blocks.

“We gave them a scare in set two, but we couldn’t hold the lead,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “The match came down to our missed serves and over 20 hitting errors. That kind of a performance against a quality team will give you a loss every time. We will continue to improve heading into tournament.”

For Covington, 10-12 overall and 8-4 in the CCC, Nigella Reck had one ace, three kills, three assists and seven digs; while Ellery Reck had two kills and 10 assists.

Lauren York had five kills and Alyssa Kimmel had two aces and three digs.

Emmaline Kiser had one ace, one kill and four digs; and Olivia Mohler had five kills.

Hillary Hoying had five digs; Marisa Field had one kill and two digs and Sophia Iddings had five digs.

Miami East, which finished 14-8 overall and posted a 10th straight 12-0 season in CCC play to win its 10th straight conference title and earned the No. 1 seed in its postseason bracket, opens D-III tournament play against Carlisle at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Brookville High School.

Covington will open Division IV sectional play at home at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 against the Fairlawn-Emmanuel Christian winner.

Lehman 3,

W-Goshen 0

SIDNEY — Lehman cruised to a 3-0 victory over Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday night at home, winning 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.

Olivia Lucia had 15 kills to lead the Cavaliers, with Reese Geise adding eight and Lauren McFarland five. McFarland also had four aces and 13 digs, Lucia had three blocks, Geise had two blocks and Abby Schutt had 15 digs. Caroline Wesner and Lucy Behr had nine assists apiece and Megan Carlisle had eight assists.

Miss. Valley 3,

Bradford 1

UNION CITY — The Bradford volleyball team lost to Mississinawa Valley 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 in CCC action.

“Going into the game we knew it was gonna be there Senior Night and we knew they were going to bring it and they did,” Bradford coach Alisha Patty said. “My girls weren’t ready for it and just couldn’t handle there crowd and the energy that MV brought to the court.”

Bradford will open D-IV sectional tournament play at Troy on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. against the Russia-Tri-County North winner.

Other scores: Troy Christian (16-5) 3, Franklin 0. Arcanum 3, Newton 0; 25-16, 25-10, 25-14. National Trail 3, Bethel 1; 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15.

• Boys Soccer

Bethel 1,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — In a matchup atop the Cross County Conference standings Thursday night, all the Bethel and Miami East soccer teams decided was that they were evenly matched, with the Bees and Vikings battling to a 1-1 draw.

Aiden Waite put Miami East (6-5-4) on top in the first half with an assist from Jimmy Sutherly, but in the second half Aiden Flomerfelt evened things up for Bethel (13-2-1) on an assist from Jaiden Hogge.

“This was a very intense, physically-demanding game,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I thought our guys played very hard, and after getting behind somewhat early, we kept attacking. We outshot East 28-12, and though our final decisions were not the best at times, we were right there.

“Miami East has a very good young team, and truthfully this was the type of game you want to decide the CCC championship.”

The Vikings still have one final regular season game Saturday at Urbana, while the Bees host Tri-County North Tuesday to open sectional play.

Tippecanoe 6,

Butler 1

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe finished its first season in the Miami Valley League unbeaten in division play, routing Miami Division foe Butler 6-1 on the road to improve to 15-0-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL.

Ben Sauls had three goals and two assists, Andrew Baileys had two goals, Jonny Baileys had a goal, Jack Cleckner had three assists and Matt Hinkle had an assist.

Tippecanoe opens tournament play Tuesday at home against Indian Lake.

Other scores: Milton-Union (6-6-3, 6-3 SWBL Buckeye) 5, Madison 1.

• Girls Soccer

Lehman 2,

Waynesville 2

WAYNESVILLE — In matchup of the top two seeds in the Dayton sectional Division III tournament, Lehman Catholic and Waynesville played to a 2-2 tie Thursday night.

Lehman closes the regular season at 12-1-2.

Lindsey Magoteaux gave Lehman a 1-0 lead in the early going off an Ella Monnin assist, but Waynesville scored the next two goals.

Lyndsey Jones scored off an Ava Behr assist to make the final 2-2.

Lehman will open D-III sectional action at home at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Milton-Union 2,

Madison 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak Thursday, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Madison 2-0 at home.

Madelyn Johnson got the Bulldogs on the board with an assist from Kenzie Everett, then Aulbrey Hergenrather scored on an assist from Morgan Grudich to put the game away.

Milton-Union (10-4-2, 5-3-2 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Urbana Thursday in a second-round sectional matchup to begin tournament play.

Newton 7,

Yellow Springs 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton finished the regular season with a win.

The Lady Indians host Miami Valley at 7 p.m. Monday in D-III sectional action.

Marissa Deeter scored three goals, while Aliyah Critz added two goals.

Ashlyn Deeter and Brooke Deeter both scored goal.

Caylee Hoy, Emma Szakal and Rylie Resides all had assists.

Other scores: Bethel 3, Miami East 0.

