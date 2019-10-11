Piqua football can’t overcome early deficit in 21-7 loss to Xenia

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua football team needed a big win over Xenia Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field to right the ship.

Instead the 6-1 Bucs scored on their first three possessions without throwing a pass and held on for a 21-7 victory in MVL action. The loss dropped Piqua to 3-4 on the season.

On the opening drive, Xenia went 80 yards in 11 plays.

Quarterback Brett Russell had an 13-yard run on the drive, Andrew Pollender had a 11-yard run and Kevin Johnson had a 14-yard run, before running 15 yards for a touchdown. Hayden Falvey’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 7:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

After a Piqua three-and-out, Xenia went 57 yards in 10 plays.

Pollender had a 15-yard run on a second-and-nine play and Mickey Penewit would score on a 5-yard run. Falvey’s PAT kick made it 14-0 in the final minute of the first quarter.

The Indians got a first down on its next drive, before Falvey recovered a fumble at the Piqua 37-yard line.

It took just four plays for Xenia to get in the end zone, with Johnson running it in from 21 yards out. Falvey’s kick made it 21-0 with 8:10 remaining in the half.

Piqua then put a drive together.

Jasiah Medley had a 10-yard run and Jerell Lewis had a 15-yard run, but Piqua had to punt from the Xenia 31 and the half ended with Xenia leading 21-0.

The momentum swung immediately in the second half.

Piqua went 64 yards in 14 plays with the second half kickoff to cut into the deficit.

Tight end Caleb Lyons caught a 13-yard pass from Blane Ouhl on a third-and-eight to convert a first down.

Ca’ron Coleman would finish the drive with a 10-yard run for the touchdown and Jackson Trombley’s kick had Piqua within 21-7 with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Xenia started on its own 16 on its next drive and drove inside the Piqua 20, before Makeegen Kuhn recovered a fumble at the Piqua 17-yard line.

Medley had a 21-yard run to moved the ball into Xenia territory, but on fourth-and-five, Piqua came up inches short of a first down.

Piqua forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 3:53 remaining at its own 37-yard line.

Medley had a 15-yard run for one first down and Ouhl connected with Keegan Patton for 13 yards and another first down before the drive stalled out.

Xenia picked up two first downs and ran the clock out.

Pollender led the Xenia rushing attack with 145 yards on 19 carries, while Johnson had 82 yards and 11 carries.

Medley had eight carries for 53 yards for Piqua, while Coleman had 10 carries for 47 yards.

Ouhl had 29 yards passing.

Piqua will be back in action Friday, hosting Greenville.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.