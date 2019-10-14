Newton girls soccer advances with 4-1 win over Miami Valley in D-III sectional action

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — On to Bethel.

The Newton girls soccer team felt like it had something to prove Monday night against Miami Valley in a D-III girls soccer sectional opening round matchup on the Indians pitch.

And Newton did just that.

The 14th seeded Lady Indians improved to 8-7-1 with a 4-1 victory over the 20th seeded Rams.

Newton will play at ninth seeded Bethel at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

“We had tied them (Miami Valley) during the season,” Newton coach Marissa Kleman said. “We were playing a girl down and it was 95 degrees. It was a whole different scenario tonight. I thought we played much better tonight. I think that (the tie) was a motivator for the girls.”

Newton didn’t waste any time setting the tone.

Aliyah Critz sent the ball across to Emma Szakal and the freshman drilled it into the back of the net with 31:57 remaining in the first half to give Newton the lead.

“It was a beautiful ball by Aliyah (Critz) and Emma (Szakal) finished it,” Kleman said. “She (Emma Szakal) is multi-talented. We kind of play her on offense and defense both. She can do whatever we need her to do.”

Two of the Deeters hooked up to make it 2-0 with 15:14 remaining in the half.

Marissa Deeter delivered a corner kick perfectly in front of the goal.

Miami Valley tried to clear it, but Brooke Deeter blocked the attempt and put it in the goal.

“It was a great corner by Marissa (Deeter),” Kleman said. “Basicially, Brooke (Deeter) just walked it into the goal.”

Newton made it 3-0 in the final minute of the first half when Szakal crossed the ball to Critz and she put it in the goal.

“All three of our goals in the first half were just great teamwork,” Kleman said.

Newton made it 4-0 with 29 minutes to go in the game when Marissa Deeter stole the ball near midfield, made a run to the goal and finished it on a 1-v-1.

“Marissa (Deeter) just took the ball and went,” Kleman said.

Miami Valley got a goal from Heather Hanley with 21:14 remaining to make it 4-1, but that was as close as the Rams could get.

Miami Valley had several opportunities late, but Newton goalie Kylie Armentrout and the Lady Indians defense — led by Crystal Houk and Kim Laughman were up to the challenge.

“My two defenders — Crystal Houk and Kim Laughman — just get after everything and never let up,” Kleman said. “I know I can count on them for 110 (percent) every time out.”

Newton rolled up 32 shots, while Miami Valley had just 10 and Armentrout finished with four saves.

Now comes a second match with Bethel.

And while the Indians first match with them didn’t go well, Kleman feels like it will be a battle this time.

“We had about five shots at the goal the first time,” she said. “I think it will be a good matchup.”

After the Indians moved on Monday with an impressive win over Miami Valley.

