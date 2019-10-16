Four area soccer teams advance in sectional tournament: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — Let the race to the regional begin.

The top-seeded Tippecanoe boys soccer team — which has reach the regional tournament three seasons in a row — began this year’s Division II sectional tournament run with a 7-0 victory in the opening round Tuesday at home over No. 12 Indian Lake.

Andrew Baileys had two goals and Keaton Jackson had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Devils (16-0-1) as everyone got in on the action on the night. Evan Stonerock, Owen Trimble, Aaron Davis and Eli Hadden each had a goal and Matt Hinkle, Jake Rowland, Blake Heeley, A.J. DeCamp, Jack Cleckner and Owen Hadden each had an assist.

Tippecanoe will host No. 13 Trotwood in a second-round matchup at 5 p.m. Saturday.

D-III Sectional

Bethel 9,

TC North 0

BRANDT — After an easy opening-round win, Bethel will be seeing another familiar foe next.

The Bees, ranked No. 3 in the Division III sectional tournament, kicked off tournament play with an easy 9-0 victory over Cross County Conference rival Tri-County North, the No. 24 seed, Tuesday night at home.

“We were able to get ahead early and then cruise to a win,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “They played a much higher line than they did the first time we played. However, we did a much better job attacking it than we have recently. It was a good opening-round victory.”

Nick Schmidt had four goals and three assists and Cannon Dakin added three goals and two assists to lead the Bees on the night. Jace Houck added two goals and one assist, Casey Keesee had two assists and Jaiden Hogge added one assist.

Bethel — which improved to 14-2-1 with the win — will host league rival No. 19 Franklin Monroe in a second-round matchup Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Miami Valley 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team, the No. 8 seed, advanced with a win over No. 18 Miami Valley Tuesday in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament.

Lehman will host No. 11 Jackson Center, a 3-1 winner over Catholic Central, at 11 a.m. Saturday in second-round action.

After a scoreless first half, Miami Valley took a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

But Lehman took control from there.

Four minutes later, Ethan Potts tied it. Matthew McDonald and Mikkel Alvarez added goals for the Cavaliers, while Joshua George and Diego Fernandez had assists.

Miami East 1,

Greeneview 0 OT

CASSTOWN — Last year, the Miami East boys soccer team advanced to the district final for the first time ever by defeating Greeneview, holding on for a 2-0 win.

Tuesday night, the Vikings — seeded 10th in this year’s Division III sectional tournament — went beyond regulation with the 14th-seeded Rams in the tournament’s opening round, winning 1-0 in overtime to advance to the sectional’s second round.

Miami East will travel to Yellow Springs to take on the No. 6 Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be a rematch of a regular-season game in which the Vikings lost 2-0 back on Sept. 17.

D-I Sectional

Carroll 9,

Piqua 0

DAYTON — The season came to an end for Piqua’s boys soccer team Tuesday night as the No. 8 Indians fell 9-0 at No. 2 Carroll in the opening round of the Division I sectional tournament.

Carroll will host No. 20 West Carrollton Saturday in a second-round matchup. Piqua finished the season 4-9-4.

• Volleyball

Jackson Center 3,

Newton 0

COVINGTON — The season came to an end for the Newton volleyball team in the opening round of the Division IV sectional tournament Tuesday in Covington as the No. 19 Indians lost to No. 4 Jackson Center, 3-0.

Jackson Center, which defeated Newton 25-6, 25-5, 25-21, will face No. 6 Yellow Springs in the second round Saturday.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.