Tipp, Miami East volleyball advance; Milton-Union falls: Wednesday sports roundup

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team may not have gotten off to the start it would have liked.

But the end result was what the Red Devils had hoped for.

Tippecanoe, the No. 1 seed in the Division II sectional tournament, held off No. 10 Bellefontaine to win a sloppy first set and then took care of business from there, sweeping the Chieftains 26-24, 25-3, 25-14 in the opening round of the postseason Wednesday at Tecumseh High School.

“A very shaky first set in which we had 15 unforced errors and were down 24-23 with Bellefontaine serving,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We served great and serve-received well, but we were slow to the ball and very timid.

“In the second set, Kaitlyn Husic did her magic with 20 straight serves and some great swings from (Ashley) Aselage on the right side. We were back to form and quick to the ball — and the rest was history.”

Aselage had 10 kills and two blocks and Corinn Siefring finished with 10 kills and 15 digs to lead the Devils (22-1). Alaina Titley added six kills and 12 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had five kills, three blocks and 25 assists, Emily Graham had eight assists and two aces, Abby Hughes had seven digs and Husic had three aces.

“At the end, good teams always find ways to win, and we did,” Garcia said. “Very proud of them.”

Next up for the Devils is No. 12 Trotwood at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tecumseh.

Urbana 3,

Milton-Union 0

NEW CARLISLE — The season came to an end for the Milton-Union volleyball team in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament Wednesday at Tecumseh High School as No. 9 Urbana scored an upset over the No. 8 Bulldogs in three close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.

Urbana (9-14) moves on to face No. 11 Northwestern in the second round on Saturday, while Milton-Union finished the season at 12-11 overall.

D-III Sectional

Miami East 3,

Carlisle 0

BROOKVILLE — Miami East has a chance to make it a full decade of regional tournament berths with one more trip this season.

Wednesday, the Vikings — the No. 1 seed in the Division III sectional tournament — got off to a solid start, sweeping No. 20 Carlisle 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 in the opening round at Brookville High School.

Kylee McKinney had 10 kills, Megan Gilliland had eight kills, one block, two digs and two aces, Nichole Hood had five kills, two blocks, five digs and one ace, Sierra Kinnison had five kills and two digs and Sophie Jacomet had two kills, 12 digs, one assist and 11 aces to lead the Vikings. Lauren Fisher added 13 assists, six aces and three digs, Gretchen Frock had 14 assists, Megan McDowell had two blocks and one dig and Gabrielle Hawkins had four digs and one assist.

Miami East (15-8) will take on No. 18 Meadowdale in the second round at 2 p.m. Saturday at Brookville.

