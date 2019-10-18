Piqua football knocks off Greenville 21-7 in MVL action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua football team was looking to turn things around after two tough losses.

And that would be a challenge, with 5-2 Greenville visiting Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night.

But, the Indians were up to that challenge, improving to 4-4 with a 21-7 victory that left both teams at 4-2 in the MVL Miami Division.

“We were coming off two weeks of losing and trying to get things turned around,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “And Greenville came here having one of its best seasons in a long time. This was a good team win. Ca’ron Coleman had a big game, our offensive line did a great job and Blane (Ouhl) did a great job managing the game at quarterback.”

Coleman accounted for all three touchdowns, stopped one Greenville drive in Piqua territory with a pass breakup on fourth down and intercepted another pass.

“It was a team win,” Coleman said. “We just needed to get some of the momentum back we had lost the last two weeks.”

The Indians defense also came up with five turnovers in the game.

“We did a good job coming up with the football,” Nees said.

Greenville had a three-and-out on its opening drive, but Piqua fumbled on its first play after taking over at the Greenville 43-yard line.

Greenville was driving, but on a second-and-seven play from the Piqua 40, the Greenville receiver fumbled the ball and Piqua took over at its won 31.

On the first play, Jasiah Medley ripped off a 27-yard run. Again, there was a fumble at the end of the run, but Garrett Schrubb recovered to keep Piqua in possession.

Medley added runs of 11 and 10 yards on the drive, before Coleman put it in the end zone from three yards out on third-and-goal. Jackson Trombley’s kick put Piqua up 7-0 with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Greenville answered with a 14-play, 72-yard drive.

Tony Sells converted a fourth-and-two with a 12-yard run on the drive and finished the drive off from three yards out. The PAT kick tied it 7-7 with 4:52 remaining in the half.

Piqua’s drive stalled and Greenville took over at its own 35 late in the half.

Greenville again fumbled on the first play and it took Coleman just seven seconds to find the end zone.

He broke a tackle along the right sideline and raced 41 yards to the end zone. Trombley’s PAT kick made it 14-7 with 3:47 remaining in the half and that’s the way the teams went to the locker room.

“I broke one tackle,” Coleman said. “I could see there was nothing but green once I got free of that tackle. My offensive line and Jerell Lewis did a great job blocking for me all night.”

Piqua controlled the ball for much of the third quarter, but neither team could score.

The Indians drove inside the Wave 20, before turning the ball over on downs.

Greenville again fumbled on its first play, giving Piqua the ball on the Wave 14-yard line.

Piqua again could not pick up a first down and Greenville took over on downs.

The Wave drove into Piqua territory, but on a fourth-and-four from the 43, Coleman broke up Beyke’s pass attempt and Piqua took over on downs.

“I saw the quarterback was rolling my direction and I knew I needed to be ready,” Coleman said.

Piqua then put together a 57-yard drive that carried into early in the fourth quarter.

Coleman had a 13-yard run on second-and-13 to convert a first down.

Ouhl had a seven-yard run for first-and-goal on the Greenville five and Coleman scored on the next play. Trombley’s kick made it 21-7 with 8:48 remaining in the game.

“We didn’t score a lot in the third quarter, but we used up a lot of clock and kept them off the board,” Nees said.

Coleman ended Piqua’s next drive with an interception.

“I really don’t know why he even threw that pass,” Coleman said.

Braiden Strayer ended Greenville’s final drive with another interception and Piqua ran out the clock.

Unofficially, Coleman finished with 17 carries for 143 yards.

Medley had six carries for 62 yards and Miller had 45 yards on 11 carries.

“We have six guys that can run the ball,” Coleman said. “You just stand by coach and hope you get in.”

Beyke was 11 for 17 for 89 yards with two interceptions.

Sells had 46 yards on 16 carries.

Now, Piqua will look to continue that momentum in a road game at Tippecanoe Friday.

After a much needed win over a good Greenville team.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.