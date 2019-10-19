Bethel snaps skid, tops Bradford 40-14: Week 8 football roundup

By Josh Brown

BRANDT — Mason Brown threw four touchdown passes Friday night to help the Bethel football team snap a four-game losing streak, handing Bradford its 30th straight loss in the process in a 40-14 victory by the Bees in Cross County Conference play.

Mason Brown got Bethel going early, hitting Alec Maus with a 50-yard touchdown pass to give the Bees a 6-0 lead after one. He then hit Will Reittinger for a 30-yard score and tossed a second TD pass to Maus, this time for 35 yards to give the Bees a 21-0 halftime lead.

Bradford responded early in the third, cutting the lead to 21-7 with a rushing touchdown, but Brown threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 25-yarder that put the Bees up 27-7 heading into the fourth.

Evan Rogers punched in a 1-yard touchdown on the ground to give Bethel a 34-7 lead before Bradford connected for a score through the air to make the score 34-14. On the ensuing kickoff, though, Spencer Briggs returned it 85 yards for a touchdown for the night’s final score.

Bethel (2-6, 2-5 CCC) travels to Miami East in Week 9, while Bradford (0-8, 0-6 CCC) hosts Mississinawa Valley.

Troy Christian 56,

Hillcrest Academy 0

TROY — Troy Christian won its fourth straight Friday night, evening up its record at 4-4 with a 56-0 romp over Hillcrest Academy at home.

Troy Christian hosts 7-1 Lima Central Catholic in Week 9.

Miami East 28,

National Trail 13

NEW PARIS — Miami East’s Hunter Gross turned a fourth down attempt by National Trail into a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown right before halftime Friday night, helping the Vikings win back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 28-13 Cross County Conference victory over the Blazers.

The Vikings, which evened up their record at 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the CCC, took a 6-0 lead after one quarter thanks to a 79-yard touchdown run by Austin Francis. National Trail tied the score early in the second quarter, but a 33-yard touchdown run by Francis gave Miami East a 13-6 lead.

The Blazers then drove into East territory and faced a fourth-and-4, and when the quarterback dropped back to pass, Gross rushed the passer, stripped the ball from him and took it 65 yards for a score to make it a 21-6 lead at halftime.

“That was a big, exciting play right before halftime,” Miami East coach Max Current said. “It really got the guys going.”

National Trail cut the lead to 21-13 after three quarters, but a 49-yard kickoff return by Nick LeValley set up the Vikings with good field position, and LeValley finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it a two-score game. Tyler Kirby then iced the game late with an interception, and the Vikings killed the clock from there.

“Each time they scored, we answered,” Current said. “That was good to see. We didn’t dwell on it. We just went right back and answered — especially on that last touchdown drive. Nick sparked us with that kickoff return, and we just took it to them.”

Francis finished with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and LeValley added 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead the Vikings.

Miami East hosts Bethel in Week 9.

Valley View 49,

Milton-Union 48 OT

WEST MILTON — A back-and-forth slugfest between Milton-Union and Valley View needed overtime to decide a winner Friday night, with the Spartans going for the win and getting it with a two-point conversion to steal a 49-48 victory from the Bulldogs at Milton-Union High School.

With the loss, its second in its last three games, Milton-Union falls to 6-2 and drops to seventh in the Division IV, Region 16 playoff standings with two games to go. Valley View, meanwhile, improved to 6-2 and jumped all the way to ninth in the region.

The Bulldogs managed to stay just ahead most of the game, holding a 34-27 halftime lead and building a 41-27 edge heading into the final quarter. But Valley View outscored Milton-Union 22-7 in the fourth to force overtime and, after the Bulldogs went up 48-41 on their overtime possession, scored and added a two-point conversion on its possession to complete the rally.

Milton-Union travels to 2-6 Dixie in Week 9.

Xenia 37,

Tippecanoe 3

XENIA — Tippecanoe took on one of the top two teams in the Miami Valley League Friday night at Valley Division-leading Xenia, and the Red Devils struggled to get anything going offensively in a 37-3 crossover loss.

Xenia (7-1, 6-0 MVL Valley Division) piled up 434 yards of total offense — 372 of it on the ground with a pair of 100-yard rushers — while holding Tippecanoe to only 129 yards of total offense.

Cade Beam led the Devils with 47 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Jackson Subler was 3 for 10 for 27 yards passing with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Kicker Ben Sauls booted a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Devils’ only score as the Buccaneers led 24-0 at halftime and put it away from there.

Tippecanoe (3-5, 3-3 MVL Miami Division) hosts Piqua in Week 9.

WF-Goshen 34,

Lehman 14

SIDNEY — Waynesfield-Goshen turned a 7-0 halftime lead into a three-touchdown lead and never looked back Friday night, handing Lehman its second straight Northwest Central Conference loss with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers.

Lehman (3-5, 2-2 NWCC) travels to Upper Scioto Valley in Week 9.

