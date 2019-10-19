Busy day at district meet

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CEDARVILLE — A week after dominating the Miami Valley League meet, the Troy and Tippecanoe cross country teams began the postseason with another strong run.

Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley finished second in the Division I boys race as the Red Devil boys and Trojan girls both qualified for next week’s regional as teams, while Tippecanoe’s girls qualified in the D-II race to lead the area finishers at the district cross country meet Saturday at Cedarville University.

• D-I Girls

With the top seven teams and 28 individuals advancing to the regional, Troy’s girls finished fifth with 138 points to advance as a team.

“The ladies had a solid performance this afternoon,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Finishing fifth overall in a tough district (is good), with five teams ranked in the top 20 in the latest state poll.”

Dinah Gigandet led the Trojans with a sixth-place finish (18:46.8) as four of the top five finishers were from defending state champion Beavercreek, which won with 47 points.

“Dinah ran a solid race and is looking forward to performing well next week at regionals,” Alexander said.

Emma Kennett was 26th (20:01.5), Renee Kovacs was 29th (20:04.4), Emma Marlow was 32nd (20:12.9) and Josie Marlow was 45th (20:38.6).

“Emma earned an individual qualifying spot, and Renee had another solid race right behind her,” Alexander said. “The four freshmen raced well, getting valuable postseason experience, and they will get their first taste of regional racing next week.”

Piqua’s girls finished 10th with 276 points, with Cassie Schrubb qualifying as an individual in 25th place (19:58.7). Ellie Jones was 40th (20:26.5), Ana Adams was 53rd (20:59.7), Jana Wagner was 71st (21:52.2) and Alivia Knorr-Sullivan was 87th (23:01.6).

• D-I Boys

With the top nine teams and 36 individuals advancing, Tippecanoe’s boys finished second as a team with 100 points to Lebanon’s 92 to advance to the regional.

Conley finished second individually in 15:48.9, behind only Lebanon’s Sam Duncan’s 15:40.8. Landen Fraylick was 12th (16:30.6), Ben Prenger was 18th (16:39), Trenton Brown was 27th (16:48.4) and Brady Shilt was 41st (17:02.7).

Troy narrowly missed a qualifying spot as a team, finishing 10th with 246 points with a pair of individual qualifiers, as Austin Zonner was 20th (16:39.9) and Josh Lovitt was 21st (16:40.7).

“Austin and Josh both came into the season with this goal, and they ran exceptional races to achieve it,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “They went out and ran smart races, and they can’t wait to compete at Troy this coming Saturday.”

Will Schaefer was 51st (17:16.3), Matthew Spayde was 73rd (17:41.6) and Gavin Hutchinson was 81st (17:44.8).

“The guys finished off a great season today,” Matthews said. “They should be proud of the way they’ve raced and the season they’ve had this year. We knew it was going to be a young team this year, and the boys exceeded expectations the entire year. It’s tough to finish one spot out of regional qualifying for the second year in a row, but this is an incredibly resilient and tough group of guys that will take disappointment and use it as fuel for next year.”

Piqua was 16th with 428 points, with Nolan Campbell qualifying as an individual in 26th (16:48). Mitch Fletcher was 85th (17:53.7), Paul Hinds was 97th (18:06.5), Caven Wiles was 105th (18:25.5) and Jesse Furman was 115th (18:50).

• D-II Girls

With the top seven teams and 28 individuals moving on, Tippecanoe’s girls finished second with 81 points, behind only Oakwood’s 67.

Alex Foster led the Devils in eighth (19:43.1), Mackenzie Dix was ninth (19:45.9), Shelby Hept was 12th (19:56.9), Annie Sinning was 21st (20:40.3) and Tori Prenger was 33rd (21:15.7).

Milton-Union also qualified as a team, finishing seventh with 223 points. Sophie Meredith was 13th (20:02.5), Ally Lyons was 47th (21:39.4), Rachel Thompson was 48th (21:43.4), Micah Tracy was 63rd (22:29.9) and Maddie Stasiak was 69th (22:48.2).

Bethel was 15th with 414 points. Kylie Balkcom was 44th (21:34), Mackenzie Nida was 89th (23:48.2), Lisa Sebastian was 98th (24:22.7), Lydia Brannan was 112th (25:12.8) and Brielle Gatrell was 116th (25:19).

• D-II Boys

With the top seven teams and 28 individuals qualifying, Miami County’s school’s had no qualifier in the race.

Bethel was 11th with 306 points. Cole Brannan was 36th (17:38.3), Trent Schweikhardt was 39th (17:43.5), Kaleb Roberts was 58th (18:14.4), Nathan Patton was 78th (18:37.2) and Wyatt Leet was 96th (19:25.4).

Milton-Union was 13th with 349 points. Eric Trittschuh was 33rd (17:31.9), Tristan Persinger was 35th (17:33.5), Kyle Bostick was 55th (18:04.1), Chris Miller was 109th (20:02) and Cayden Galentine was 119th (20:23.4).

• D-III Girls

With the top seven teams and 28 individuals advancing, Miami County’s schools had no qualifiers in the race.

Bradford’s girls were 12th with 348 points. Olivia Daugherty was 53rd (22:21), Molly Clark was 57th (22:27.1), Mercedes Smith was 82nd (23:35.3), Alexis Barhorst was 104th (24:56.8) and Jenna Shellabarger was 109th (25:16.9).

Miami East was 14th with 353 points. Kiley Davie was 37th (21:40.8), Kendal Staley was 68th (22:49), Kinley Lavender was 88th (24:06.7), Cyrena McAdams was 101st (24:51.3) and Paige Blauvelt was 114th (25:37.5).

Covington was 17th with 423 points. Alexis Meyer was 74th (23:01.3), Allie Garman was 84th (23:40.1), Haley Hargrave was 97th (24:45), Kailey Young was 118th (25:55.4) and Teylor Myer was 127th (26:06.6).

Newton was 18th with 438 points. Kendra Kern was 64th (22:37.3), Baily Chaney was 69th (22:49.2), Kara Chaney was 98th (24:45.5), Mackenzie Knupp was 141st (27:24.3) and Brin Fairband was 147th (29:04.9).

Troy Christian did not have a team score. Jewel Myers was 102nd (24:53), ZaNya Green was 123rd (26:01.8), Katie Townsend was 152nd (30:45) and Cheyanna Cullen was 157th (32:32.7).

Lehman did not have a team score: Agnes Schmiesing was 58th (22:27.4), Maggie Bezy was 76th (23:12.7), Sophia Flood was 80th (23:22.5) and Colleen O’Leary was 106th (24:59).

• D-III Boys

With the top eight teams and 32 individuals advancing, a pair of Miami County teams qualified for the regional.

Newton was fifth with 211 points. Ben Hoover was eighth (16:58.1), Owen Via was 21st (17:30.4), Curtis Shellenberger was 40th (18:06.3), Clint Shellenberger was 66th (18:45.5) and Jacob Moore was 77th (18:58.1).

Troy Christian was seventh with 256 points. Noah Shook was 11th (17:12.1), Robert Ventura was 17th (17:25.6), Nate Hunnicutt was 57th (18:31.8), Aiden Tkach was 72nd (18:53.7) and Torin Schulte was 103rd (19:31.1).

Covington narrowly missed, finishing 10th with 263 points, with Bennett Welborn qualifying as an individual by finishing 19th (17:27.8). Mic Barhorst was 41st (18:08.2), Zane Barhorst was 54th (18:28.7), Devin Brummitt was 75th (18:57.5) and Fletcher Metz was 76th (18:57.7).

Miami East was 12th with 345 points. Michael Bair was 47th (18:12.8), Garrett LeMaster was 65th (18:44.6), Elijah Willmeth was 68th (18:47.5), Alex Hayes was 81st (19:03.4) and Josh Amheiser was 87th (19:08.6).

Bradford was 30th with 797 points. Jay Roberts was 120th (19:51.9), Jayden Dues was 155th (21:11.4), Dalton Reck was 169th (21:27.7), Hunter Biddlestone was 183rd (22:14.5) and Jared Shellabarger was 201st (24:47.6).

Lehman was 31st with 872 points. Alex Vanderhorst was 152nd (21:05.5), Hezekiah Bezy was 168th (21:27.1), Scott Petersen was 188th (22:42.6), Wyatt Jackson was 195th (23:20.1) and Andrew Wiseman was 205th (26:03.4).

The regional meet will take place Oct. 26 at Troy High School.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.