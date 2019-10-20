Miami East volleyball sweeps Meadowdale: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team took the next step in its quest for its ninth straight regional tournament berth Saturday, with the top-seeded Vikings routing No. 18 Meadowdale 25-7, 25-2, 25-6 in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament at Brookville High School.

Megan Gilliland led the Viking offense with six kills, Sierra Kinnison added four and Sophie Jacomet, Cara Budd and Megan McDowell each had three as nine different Vikings contributed to the Vikings’ 25 kills on the night. Miami East actually had more aces in the match as a team, though, with 30, as Gilliland led the way with nine, Lauren Fisher added six and Budd had four. Gretchen Frock had 13 assists and Fisher had six, and Lauren Wright led the team with two digs as the Vikings were only forced to dig up four shots as a team.

Miami East (16-8) will face a quality test in the district semifinal, taking on No. 3 West Liberty-Salem at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brookville.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 3,

Trotwood 0

NEW CARLISLE — The top-seeded Tippecanoe volleyball team took care of business in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament Saturday at Tecumseh High School, routing No. 12 Trotwood 25-4, 25-5, 25-8.

Ashley Aselage had 10 kills, three blocks and three aces, Olivia Gustavson had five kills, Olivia Newbourn had five kills and one block, Rachel Wildermuth had 14 assists and nine aces, Emily Graham had seven assists, Hannah Wildermuth had seven assists and one block and Kaitlyn Husic had three aces.

“Good ball control and aggressive serving set the tone,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We had a chance to look into the future in Set 3 by having all of our freshmen get a chance to play.”

Tippecanoe (23-1) will face No. 9 Urbana in the district semifinal round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tecumseh.

D-IV Sectional

Troy Christian 3,

Ansonia 1

TROY — Troy Christian jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a late rally attempt by No. 16 Ansonia Saturday in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament as the 10th-seeded Eagles won in four, 25-23, 25-9, 17-25, 25-13 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Troy Christian (17-6) advances to the district semifinal to face top-seeded Fort Loramie at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Troy.

Russia 3,

Bradford 0

TROY — The season came to an end for the Bradford volleyball team Saturday as the 18th-seeded Railroaders lost to No. 3 Russia, 25-10, 25-8, 25-7 in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament at the Trojan Activities Center.

Russia advances to face No. 8 Southeastern in the district semifinal Tuesday in Troy.

• Boys Soccer

D-III Sectional

Troy Christian 11,

Northeastern 1

TROY — The second-seeded Troy Christian boys soccer team had little trouble in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Saturday night at home, routing No. 23 Northeastern 11-1.

Preston Lair — who had four goals in the Eagles’ first postseason win over Stivers — had five goals and one assist, while Connor Peters had three goals and three assists to lead Troy Christian. Tripp Schulte had two goals and an assist, A.J. Warden had a goal and an assist, Ty Davis had three assists and Nathan Kephart and Nelson Lair each had one assist.

Troy Christian (14-2-2) will face its first test of the postseason in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Eaton, taking on No. 9 Brookville.

Bethel 9,

FM 2

BRANDT — No. 3 Bethel routed conference rival Franklin Monroe in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Saturday at home, defeating the No. 19 Jets 9-2.

Cannon Dakin had three goals and two assists and Nick Schmidt had three goals to lead the Bees on the night. Jaiden Hogge and Jace Houck each had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Leet had a goal, Cole Brannan had two assists and Casey Keesee and Aiden Flomerfelt each had one assist.

“We were ready to play tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We scored a real good 20-25-yard shot in the first two minutes of the game, and that set the tone. We worked this week on beating their offside trap, and I felt we were pretty successful. Most of our starters got some good rest and came out injury free, which is important for us going forward.”

Bethel (15-2-1) advances to face No. 5 West Liberty-Salem in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Wayne High School.

Miami East 2,

Yellow Springs 1

YELLOW SPRINGS — No. 10 Miami East scored an upset Saturday at Yellow Springs in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament, defeating the No. 6 Bulldogs 2-1.

Jayden Waddy and Jimmy Sutherly each scored a goal for Miami East (8-5-5), which now faces No. 4 Greenon in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Bellbrook High School.

Jackson Center 3,

Lehman 2, OT

SIDNEY — No. 11 Jackson Center upset the eighth-seeded Lehman Cavaliers in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Saturday at Lehman, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Lehman fell behind 2-0 in the second half before rallying to tie the score. Joshua George put the Cavs on the board, then Matthew McDonald converted a penalty kick with 1:30 remaining to even things up at the end of regulation before finally falling in overtime.

Jackson Center will take on top-seeded Botkins in the district semifinal round Tuesday in Piqua. Lehman finished the season 10-7-1.

Brookville 1,

Newton 0

BROOKVILLE — The season came to an end for the Newton boys soccer team Saturday as the No. 12 Indians lost a hard-fought 1-0 matchup against No. 9 Brookville in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament on the road.

Brookville advances to face Troy Christian in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Eaton.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 9,

Trotwood 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe rolled to its sixth straight win Saturday in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament as the top-seeded Red Devils routed No. 13 Trotwood 9-0.

Eli Hadden and Corey Abney each had a goal and an assist, Ben Sauls, A.J. DeCamp, Owen Trimble, Gavin Darner, Adam Trimbach, Clay Vaughn and Blake Heeley each had one goal, Drew Harshbarger had two assists and Matt Hinkle, Jackson Kleather, Bryce Martin and Jake Rowland each had one assist.

Tippecanoe now faces No. 4 Kenton Ridge in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Northmont High School.

Bellbrook 8,

Milton-Union 1

BELLBROOK — The season came to an end for the Milton-Union boys soccer team Saturday as the No. 10 Bulldogs lost to No. 3 Bellbrook 8-1 in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament at Bellbrook.

Bellbrook advances to face No. 2 Bellefontaine in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Tippecanoe. Milton-Union finished the season 7-7-3.

