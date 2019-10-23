TC volleyball falls, boys soccer wins in OT

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The season came to an end for the Troy Christian volleyball team in the Division IV district semifinal round Tuesday at the Trojan Activities Center as the 10th-seeded Eagles lost to top-seeded Fort Loramie, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15.

Fort Loramie advances to Saturday’s district final to face Cincinnati Country Day at Troy.

Troy Christian finished the season 17-7, the team’s most victories in more than a decade.

Division III

Miami East 3,

WL-S 0

BROOKVILLE — One more step.

Miami East needs only one more victory to reach its ninth straight regional tournament as the top-seeded Vikings swept No. 3 West Liberty-Salem 25-11, 25-21, 25-16 in the Division III district semifinal Tuesday at Brookville High School.

Sierra Kinnison had 13 kills and one dig, Megan Gillilland had 12 kills, five digs, two blocks, one assist and two aces and Sophie Jacomet had 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces to lead the Vikings (17-8).

Nichole Hood added six kills, 11 digs, one assist and one ace, Megan McDowell had two kills and one assist and Kylee McKinney had one kill, one dig and two blocks. Gabrielle Hawkins had 22 digs, two assists and one ace, Gretchen Frock had 29 assists and four digs and Lauren Fisher had eight assists and one dig.

Miami East advanced to Saturday’s district championship, where it will face either Clermont Northeastern or Seven Hills at Northmont High School with a chance to win its ninth straight district title.

• Boys Soccer

Division III

Troy Christian 1,

Brookville 0, OT

EATON — The Troy Christian boys soccer team advanced to the district final for the fourth straight season, winning Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal at Eaton High School in exciting fashion by claiming a 1-0 victory in overtime over ninth-seeded Brookville.

After 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, senior Tripp Schulte scored the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from fellow senior Connor Peters. Goalie Tanner Conklin made three saves on the night to post a shutout.

The Eagles (15-2-2), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, advances to face top-seeded Botkins in Saturday’s district final at Bellefontaine High School. Botkins defeated the Eagles in the regular season, 2-0 back on Sept. 17.

Waynesville 2,

Bethel 1

HUBER HEIGHTS — Fifth-seeded West Liberty-Salem jumped out in front of No. 3 Bethel with a pair of early goals Tuesday night and held on from there, upsetting the Bees 2-1 in the Division III district semifinal round at Wayne High School.

West Liberty-Salem (16-2-1) advances to the district final to face Seven Hills Saturday at Loveland High School. Bethel finished the season 15-3-1.

“Unfortunately, we were not ready when the game started,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We gave up a goal off a long throw and did not take the initiative to clear a ball laying around. It found its way to a completely-unmarked player on the back side, and 1:30 in we are losing. Another ball got served into the box and bounced to the smallest guy on the field, who headed it into the goal. Two mistakes and we are down 2-0.”

Caleb Siegenthaler and Isaac Reames each had a goal to give the Tigers the lead in the first half, but Bethel cut the deficit in half when Nick Schmidt headed in a corner kick by Aiden Flomerfelt to make the score 2-1 at the half. From there, the Tigers played defensively and protected its lead to hold on.

“We had several other good chances in the first half but just could not get a goal,” Hamlin said. “We started the second half with lots of energy but just could not get the equalizer. West Liberty just packed it back, making it harder and harder to score as the game got closer to ending.

“Our kids need to hold their head high, finishing with 15 wins and being Cross Country Conference co-champions. They left everything they had on the field, and I am very proud of them.”

Greenon 3,

Miami East 0

BELLBROOK — The season came to an end for the Miami East boys soccer team in the Division III district semifinal round Tuesday at Bellbrook High School as the 10th-seeded Vikings fell to No. 4 Greenon, 3-0.

Greenon advances to face Mariemont in the district final Saturday at Lebanon. Miami East finished the season 8-6-5.

Division II

Tippecanoe 3,

Kenton Ridge 0

CLAYTON — Top-seeded Tippecanoe took care of business in the Division II district semifinal round Tuesday at Northmont High School, defeating No. 4 Kenton Ridge 3-0 to advance to Saturday’s district championship — where a familiar foe awaits.

Tippecanoe (18-0-1), which won its seventh straight, advances to the district final for a rematch against Alter Saturday at Beavercreek High School. The Red Devils and Knights tied 2-2 back on Sept. 26 at Alter.

Against Kenton Ridge, Andrew Baileys and Corey Abney each had a goal and Ben Sauls, Jake Smith and Jake Rowland each had an assist.

Division I

Springboro 5,

Troy 1

XENIA — Troy jumped out in front of Springboro early in Tuesday’s Division I district semifinal matchup at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium, but in the end the third-seeded Panthers scored five unanswered goals to defeat the sixth-seeded Trojans 5-1.

Springboro (10-5-3) advances to Saturday’s district final to face Milford at Little Miami High School. Troy finished the season 12-4-2.

