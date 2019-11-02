Trojans run past Indians in second half

By Rob Kiser

TROY — At halftime, it looked like another classic Piqua-Troy football game.

The two teams were tied 7-7 at the. break after Piqua freshman quarterback Brady Ouhl became one of the few freshman to throw a TD pass in the oldest high school rivalry in Ohio, being played for the 135th time.

But, the Troy offensive line had other ideas.

The Trojans took control in the second half, as Troy senior quarterback Brayden Siler and senior running back Kevin Walters II rolled up 338 yards rushing unofficially in a 35-9 win.

Siler finished with 192 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns unofficially, while Walters finished with 18 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns unofficially.

They amassed 226 of it in the second half, as the Piqua defense had no answers.

“We thought we had the momentum going into halftime,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “But, we just couldn’t get them stopped. They came out and put a long drive together.”

Troy put together a quick five-play drive, with Siler running for a 42-yard touchdown and Siler’s PAT kick made it 14-7 and Piqua would never recover.

After a Piqua three-and-out, Troy had a 50-yard, seven-play driver with Walters scoring this time. Siler’s kick made it 27-7.

Piqua made just one first down, before Troy took over and put together a long drive that went into the fourth quarter before Aidan Meyer made an interception in the end zone to end it.

“It just felt like Troy had the ball the entire third quarter,” Nees said.

Hanging In

Piqua spent the first half, hanging in and coming away with a 7-7 tie at the break.

Troy moved up and down the field against the Piqua defense — but the Indians only surrendered one touchdown.

The Trojans first drive — after a Piqua punt — went from the Troy 25-yard line inside the Piqua 10 and lasted 16 plays.

But, Siler’s field goal attempt was wide.

Troy’s next series went from the Trojans 20-yard line to the Piqua 30-yard line.

On fourth-and eight from the 30-yard line, Walters was stopped short of a first down.

Troy finally broke through on its next drive.

Siler ran it in from three yards out and kicked a 35-yard PAT to make it 7-0.

Piqua then put together a drive of its own, taking the ball on its 31 with 3:31 remaining in the half.

But, an intentional grounding call put the Indians in a fourth-and-31 from the 33 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half.

Brady Ouhl rolled right and lofted a throw towards the right corner of the end zone and Dylan Chaney hauled it in for a touchdown to make it 7-7 with 14 seconds remaining in the half.

“It was a nice throw by Brady (Ouhl),” Nees said. “And a nice catch.”

The half ended with Braiden Strayer interception a Siler half.

“I thought we had the momentum,” Nees said. “Especially after we made the stop on defense.”

Getting Safety

Jerell Lewis provided Piqua’s final two points on a sack in the end zone when Troy was leading 35-7 in the final two minutes.

Valuable experience

There is no doubt Piqua seniors Colin Roe, Zane Beougher, Tayvian Elder, Cameron Deal, Makeegen Kuhn, Hudson Hall, Billy Dobbins, Jonathan Delasancha and Riley Hunt.

But, Piqua’s staring lineup in Friday night had six juniors and a sophomore on offense and five juniors and four sophomores on defense.

Yet, they battled their way to a 5-5 season.

“There were several times we had our backs to the wall this season and battled through it,” Nees said.

And that — combined with an undefeated freshman team — leads expectations running high for next season.

“We have a lot of talent coming back,” Nees said. “And they are ready to get in the weight room and get to work, starting next week.”

