Edison State hoop teams open season

DETROIT — The Edison State Community College basketball teams opened the season by splitting games with Henry Ford Community College.

MEN

The Edison men fell behind 35-26 at halftime and lost 75-50.

Ronald Hampton III led Edison with 11 points and Ky Mattress added eight points.

Cameron McEvans had 17 points and three steals for Henry Ford.

Leon Ayers filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Cortez Jackson added 10 points and Davison Moore and Amari Frye grabbed six rebounds each.

Edison was 21 of 64 from the floor for 33 percent, including six of 20 from three-point range for 30 percent.

The Chargers converted just two of eight free throws for 25 percent.

Henry Ford was 28 of 64 from the floor for 44 percent, including 10 of 31 from long range for 32 percent.

Henry Ford converted nine of 13 free throws for 69 percent.

Henry Ford doubled Edison on the boards 40-20 and had 11 turnovers to the Chargers 17.

WOMEN

Edison State women cruised to 96-37 victory.

The Chargers opened a 22-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Edison led 44-16 at halftime and 71-27 after three quarters.

Brogan McIver had 19 points and five rebounds, while Maddy Bakosh had 18 points and five assists.

Allison Siefring filled out the stat sheet with eight points, 13 rebounds, three steals and six assists; Sarah Pothast had nine points and nine rebounds and Rebekah New had eight points and five rebounds.

Sydney Kuritar added nine points and five rebounds; and Elysabette Andrews grabbed eight rebounds.

The Chargers were 32 of 60 from the floor for 53 percent, including 10 of 20 from long range for 50 percent.

Edison made 22 of 32 free throws for 69 percent.

The Chargers grabbed 64 rebounds and had 21 turnovers.