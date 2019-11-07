Whiteman scores in double figures against UConn; Edison State players honored

Staff Reports

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Trevecca Nazarene women’s college basketball team concluded the preseason with a 99-54 loss to fifth-ranked University of Connecticut Wednesday night.

Former Covington standout Sammi Whiteman is a freshman starting guard for the Trojans.

Against UConn, Whiteman had 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Trevecca’s first scrimmage was against Blue Mountain.

In that 79-33 win, Whiteman had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Trevecca opens the season this weekend, hosting the Pop Duncan Classic.

Siefring takes

top honors

Edison State Community College women’s basketball freshman allison Siefring (St. Henry) was naed named the OCCAC D-II Player of the Week.

In a 96-37 win over Henry Ford, Siefring had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 25 minutes of playing time.

Edison will host Schoolcraft Saturday.

Pothast named

All-OCCAC

Edison State two-sport star Sarah Pothast (Wapakoneta) earned All-OCCAC honors in her first season playing volleyball; while Whitney Pleiman (Russia) earned honorable mention All-OCCAC honors.

Pothast, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore middle hitter, averaged 4.28 kills per set, 1.12 blocks per set, and 256 overall points in conference action during her first season on the volleyball team.

During her time at Edison State, Pothast has also earned post-season awards from the OCCAC for women’s basketball as a two-sport performer.

“Sarah is an outstanding athlete, and the volleyball program is lucky to have her,” said Edison State Head Volleyball Coach Julia Brandewie. “Sarah pushes herself and her teammates every single day.”

Pleiman, a 5-foot-3-inch sophomore defensive specialist/libero was responsible for 452 digs, averaging 7.93 digs per set. Pleiman has also received OCCAC Player of the Week honors twice in her volleyball career at Edison State.

“Whitney is also an outstanding player,” Brandewie said. “Her ability to read the court is not something that I come by often. Whitney has an extremely high volleyball IQ, and it definitely shows in the way she plays.”

The women’s volleyball team finished 13-16 overall and 8-8 in their conference.