Troy bowling opens season with losses at Versailles: Thursday sports roundup

VERSAILLES — The Troy bowling teams — both of which were state qualifiers last season — kicked off the new season with a matchup against two more state qualifiers.

In the end, the Trojans both fell on the road at Versailles, with the boys losing 2,465-2,188 and the girls losing 2,089-2,035 Thursday at McBo’s Lanes.

Troy’s girls (0-1) held a narrow 908-877 lead after the first game, but the Tigers won the second 897-780 to take a 1,774-1,688 lead. Troy won the first baker game 179-135 to cut Versailles’ lead to 43, but the Tigers won the second baker game 180-168 to seal the win.

Kayleigh McMullen led the Trojan girls with 225-204—429, Kylie Schiml rolled 225-140—365, Hope Shilt rolled 152-156—308, Morgan Shilt rolled 159-142—301, Kaitlin Jackson added a 147 game and Jami Loy added a 138.

In the boys match, Versailles jumped out in from 1,109-875 after the first game and never looked back. Jordan Fisher led Troy’s boys (0-1) by rolling 236-254-499, Brayden Ganger followed with 187-190-377, Drew Snurr rolled 174-186—360, Carson Rogers rolled 145-174—319 and Adam Shiltz rolled 133-154—292.

Next up for Troy is the High School Kickoff tournament Saturday at Columbus Bowling Palace.

Newton Sweeps

Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The Newton bowling teams swept Trotwood on the road Thursday, with the girls winning 1,492-1,141 and the boys winning 1,950-1,696.

Avery Hartman had the high game with 185 and series with 352 for Newton’s girls (2-1), while Mackenzie Caldwell added a 257 series.

For Newton’s boys (2-1), Jon Maxwell had the high game with a 199 and posted a 371 series, while Spencer Newhouse posted the high series with 379 and Jayden Luedeke added a 366 series.

After hosting Legacy Christian Friday to begin a three-game homestand, Newton hosts Valley View Monday.

