Edison Hoop teams split road games with Schoolcraft

Staff Reports

LIVONIA, MI — The Edison State Community College basketball teams split games with Schoolcraft Saturday.

Edison will play at Clark State Wednesday.

MEN

The Edison men dropped a 76-59 decision on the road. The Chargers are 3-4, with two losses to Schoolcraft.

The Chargers trailed 40-34 at halftime.

Ronald Hampton III had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jaedyn Carter added 14 points and three assists.

Andrew Tate scored 12 points, while Lamine Komara grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 22 of 67 from the floor for 33 percent, including six of 25 from 3-point range for 24 percent. The Chargers converted nine of 19 free throws for 47 percent.

Schoolcraft was 30 of 64 from the floor for 47 percent, including four of 15 from 3-point range for 27 percent. The Ocelots made 12 of 23 free throws for 52 percent.

Schoolcraft won the battle of the boards 53-33, but had 19 turnovers to Edison’s 12.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers improved to 5-1 by completing a season sweep of the Ocelots.

Edison led 12-11 after one quarter.

The Chargers increased the lead to 31-20 at halftime and 60-38 after three quarters.

Alison Siefring had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four steals; while Maddy Bakosh had 11 points and seven rebounds..

Sarah Pothast had a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Audra Schaub filled out the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Brogan McIver scored nine points and Mariah Baker added eight points.

Edison was 26 of 57 from the floor for 46 percent, including three of 10 from long range for 30 percent. The Chargers converted 17 of 25 free throws for 68 percent.

Schoolcraft was 16 of 55 from the floor for 29 percent, including five of 13 from 3-point range for 39 percent.

The Ocelots made 15 of 26 free throws for 58 percent.

Edison dominated the boards 50-20 and had 12 turnovers to Schoolcraft’s 15.