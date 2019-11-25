Viking girls fall to Indians in Skeeter Classic title game: Weekend sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

URBANA — The Miami East girls basketball team reached the Skeeter Classic championship game with a one-point win on Friday night, but on Saturday a tough second quarter doomed the Vikings in a 45-27 loss to Mechanicsburg at Urbana High School.

After a slow and even 4-4 first quarter, the Indians (2-0) took charge in the second, outscoring the Vikings (1-1) 15-6 to take a 19-10 halftime lead and turning that into a 35-19 lead after three to put it away.

Paxton Hunley led Miami East with nine points, Rori Hunley and Cadence Gross each had five points and Camryn Miller scored four points.

Miami East opens Cross County Conference play Tuesday at National Trail.

Bellefontaine 44,

Bethel 40

BRANDT — Bethel controlled the majority of its season opener Saturday at home, but Bellefontaine outscored the Bees 17-5 in the fourth quarter to steal a 44-40 victory.

Bethel (0-1) opened up a 13-7 lead after one, maintained that lead at 22-16 at halftime and built a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter before the Chieftains (1-0) came roaring back.

Olivia Reittinger led the Bees with 12 points, Natalie Moorman added 10 points and Kenna Gray and Sam Wiley each scored eight points.

After taking on Stebbins Monday night, Bethel opens Cross County Conference play at Twin Valley South Tuesday.

Sidney 46,

Lehman 30

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team lost at home Saturday night.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter, but Sidney opened a 19-14 lead at halftime and stretched it to 37-19 after three quarters.

Heidi Toner led Lehman with 14 points and six rebounds.

Anna Cianciolo had nine rebounds and six points, while Lauren McFarland had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Rylie McIver led the defense with four steals.

Yellow Springs 46,

Newton 29

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball dropped their season opener.

Yellow Springs led 12-10, 22-15 and 29-22 at quarter breaks.

Madalynn Hughes led Newton with 10 points.

• Bowling

Ohio HS

Kickoff

COLUMBUS — The Troy bowling teams competed in their first large-scale tournament of the season Saturday at the Ohio HS Kickoff Tournament at Columbus Bowling Palace, with the girls finishing 18th and the boys 21st.

Troy’s girls were 18th with 2,499. Kayleigh McMullen led the way, rolling 154-184-149—487, Kylie Schiml rolled 149-189-145—483, Morgan Shilt rolled 152-155-153—460, Adara Myers rolled 114-176-143—433, Hope Shiltz added a 124 game, Kaitlin Jackson a 123 and Jami Loy a 112.

Troy’s boys were 21st with 2,923. Jordan Fisher led the Trojans with 165-237-190—592, Drew Snurr rolled 169-215-165—549, Nathan Hamilton rolled 187-170-153—510, Carson Rogers rolled 154-171-135—460, Brayden Ganger rolled 142-145 and Adam Shiltz added a 166 game.

Troy begins Miami Valley League play with a match at Greenville Tuesday.

LC 1,681,

Newton 1,675

WEST MILTON — The Newton bowling team dropped a match that came down to the final ball.

Newton had rallied from 104 pins down, but couldn’t pull it out.

Spencer Newhouse had a 203 game and 386 series.

• Hockey scores: Friday — Sycamore 10, Troy (0-1) 2. Saturday — Mason 3, Troy (0-2) 2.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.