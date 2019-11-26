Bethel girls win in OT, Newton bowling posts sweep: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

BRANDT — After dropping a heartbreaker in the season opener Saturday, the Bethel girls basketball team surely had flashes of “here we go again” on Monday.

And then the Bees decided “not again.”

Stebbins held Bethel scoreless in the third quarter, rallying from an eight-point deficit to take a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But the Bees were able to rally themselves and force overtime, and from there Bethel was able to retake control and hold on for a 54-50 victory Monday at home.

Bethel (1-1) — which let an eight-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in a loss to Bellefontaine on Saturday — built a 16-11 lead over the Indians after one and a 29-21 halftime lead. But Stebbins (0-1) outscored the Bees 10-0 in the third quarter to briefly take a 31-29 lead heading into the fourth — only to have the Bees outscore the Indians 17-15 in the fourth to take the game into overtime and then outscore them 8-4 in the extra period to seal the win.

Kenna Gray led the Bees with a game-high 21 points, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter. Natalie Moorman added 16 points and Olivia Reittinger added nine points, going a combined 6 for 8 from the free throw line and scoring all eight of the Bees’ points in the overtime period.

After traveling to Twin Valley South Tuesday night, Bethel travels to Carlisle on Dec. 2.

• Bowling

WEST MILTON — The Newton bowling teams swept Valley View Monday at home, with the boys winning 2,189-1,949 and the Indian girls holding on for a narrow 1,385-1,377 victory.

Jon Maxwell had a record night in leading the Indians to victory at home as Newton’s boys improved to 3-2. Maxwell had a 299 game and a two-game series of 475.

The Newton girls bowling team picked up an eight-pin win at home to improve 3-1, rallying from a 116-pin deficit.

Avery Harman had a 150 game and 298 series, while Deanna Bucholtz added a 236 series.

