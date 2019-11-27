Safreed has strong season on Adrian soccer pitch; Edison State’s Siefring picks up second OCCAC honor

Staff Reports

ADRIAN, MI — Former Lehman Catholic girls soccer standout Molly Safreed recently completed her second season on the Adrian College women’s soccer team.

Adrian finished the season at Round 2 of the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament bracket in St. Louis, MO with a 17-5-2 record falling to No. 3 Washington University.

Adrian won its second second consecutive Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship tournament title. Safreed, a midfielder and daughter of Mark and Melissa Safreed, had 17 points on the season with 30 shots, seven assists and five goals — including two game-winning goals.

She played in all 24 games, starting in nine.

Siefring gets

second honor

For the second time this season, Edison State women’s basketball freshman Allison Siefring (St. Henry) has been named the OCCAC D-II Player of the Week.

The Charger guard crashed the boards for 14 rebounds in each road game. She also scored 13 points in both contests while knocking down 8-of-16 shots from the field and 10-of-12 at the charity stripe. Siefring handed out a half dozen assists and swiped five steals as Edison State split the pair of contests in enemy territory.