Covington opens CCC play with win: Tuesday sports roundup

COVINGTON — Covington’s girls basketball team prepared for Saturday’s game with Versailles with a 56-22 win over Tri-County North Tuesday night in its Cross County Conference opener.

Covington (1-1) picked up the defense as the game went on, with North scoring half of its 22 points in the opening quarter.

The defensive pressure early on led to turnovers and easy buckets at the other end as Covington built a 31-11 lead after one.

Sophomore Claudia Harrington scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the frame.

The Buccaneers pulled away from the full-court pressure in the second, which made it very difficult for Tri-County North to find open looks. The Panthers could only manage five field goals in the final three quarters against Covington’s half court defense.

Covington pushed its led to 41-15 at the break with a pair of buckets by Claire Fraley inside the paint, a runner by Morgan Kimmel and two free throws by Harrington.

Kimmel, Harrington and Fraley dropped in buckets in the third, while Josie Crowell connected on a trey and two free throws to help push the Covington advantage to 52-19 with one period to play.

The Buccs emptied the bench throughout the second half and sat the starters throughout the entire fourth quarter as Covington cruised to the 34-point win.

Milton-Union 51,

Dixie 23

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union got the season off to a fast start Tuesday night, jumping out to a 21-point halftime lead and closing out a 51-23 victory over Dixie in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Morgan Grudich had 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals and Madison Jones had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye), who led 10-4 after the first quarter and then 33-12 at halftime. Megan Jacobs added six points, Jayla Gentry had five points, Rachel Thompson had four points, 10 rebounds, six assists and nine steals and Taylor Falb had four points.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle on Dec. 5.

Bethel 65,

TV South 32

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bethel jumped out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter and outscored Twin Valley South 15-0 in the third quarter, coasting to a 65-32 Cross County Conference victory Tuesday on the road.

Olivia Reittinger hit three 3-pointers and led the Bees (2-1, 1-0 CCC) with 27 points, Kenna Gray hit four 3s and added 20 points and Lydia Lowry chipped in 10 points.

Bethel travels to Carlisle Monday.

Lehman 68,

Wfld.-Goshen 22

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team’s game with Arcanum Saturday has been moved up to 11 a.m.

The Cavaliers prepared for that with a 68-22 win over Waynefield-Goshen in Northwest Central Conference action to even its record to 1-1.

Lehman led 24-0, 41-7 and 53-16 at the quarter breaks.

Rylie McIver filled out the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and 11 steals; while Lauren McFarland had 15 points and five rebounds.

Anna Cianciolo added 12 points, Heidi Toner scored nine points and Colleen O’Leary had eight points and four steals.

Hope Anthony added six assists and four steals.

National Trail 54,

Miami East 45

NEW PARIS — Miami East struggled in the third quarter of its Cross County Conference opener at National Trail Tuesday night, falling 54-45.

Cadence Gross had 12 points, Megan McDowell scored 10 and Paxton Hunley added seven as the Vikings (1-2, 0-1 CCC) trailed 22-20 at halftime but were outscored 21-13 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Tri-Village 78,

Bradford 34

NEW MADISON — The Bradford girls basketball team faced a rough opening game assignment in the Cross County Conference against the Patriots.

Austy Miller led Bradford with nine points.

FM 68,

Newton 22

PITSBURG — The schedule maker didn’t do Newton girls any favors either as the Indians dropped to 0-2.

Franklin Monroe led 14-4, 32-9 and 50-15 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Gleason led Newton with six points.

Other scores: West Liberty-Salem 40, Tippecanoe (0-2) 35.

• Bowling

BOYS

Fort Loramie 2,144,

Newton 1,992

WEST MILTON — The Newton girls bowling team held off Fort Loramie for a 1,573-1,565 victory Tuesday, while the Indians boys fell to the Redskins 2,144-1,992 to split on the day.

For Newton’s girls, Avery Hartman rolled games of 166 and 191 for a 357 series, while Deanna Bucholtz had games of 190 and 106 for a 296 series to help the team improve to 4-1 on the season.

Newton boys, who fell to 3-3 overall, were led by Spencer Newhouse, who rolled games of 242 and 200 for a 442 series, while Crile Staudt had games of 161 and 179 for a 340 series.

