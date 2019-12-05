Tipp girls rout Stebbins, get 1st win of season

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — After a pair of tough non-league losses to begin the season, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team reached its comfort zone — league play.

The three-time defending division champion Red Devils began play in the new Miami Valley League Wednesday night with a crossover matchup against Stebbins, routing the Indians 75-31 for their first victory of the year.

Tippecanoe, which went a combined 44-1 in its three seasons as a member of the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division, improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the MVL Miami Division, while Stebbins fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MVL Valley Division.

The Devils took charge early and never let go, jumping out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and a 39-17 halftime lead. They then outscored the Indians 25-5 in the third quarter and coasted from there.

Three Devils were in double figures to lead the way, and all 10 players that saw time on the floor scored. Rachel Wildermuth scored a game-high 19 points in her first action of the season, Kendall Clodfelter added 14 points, Ashleigh Mader scored 12 and Katie Salyer chipped in nine.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Saturday in another crossover matchup before another non-league showdown at Versailles Monday.

