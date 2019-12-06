Bradford girls handle Ansonia; Covington, Newton pick up CCC wins

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

BRADFORD — The outcome was not unexpected.

It was a matchup of a talented Bradford team, which despite not having a senior on the roster has plenty of basketball experience against a young Ansonia team that has not played a lot of basketball.

The Lady Railroaders were in command from the start in cruising to a 56-25 victory.

And despite that, Bradford coach Chris Besecker said there is work to be done.

“Our focus on offense is something we will have to work on,” Besecker said after his team improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the CCC.

Austy Miller hit a three on Bradford’s opening possession and the Railroaders never looked back, leading 13-6, 36-11 and 49-21 at the quarter breaks.

Miller had six points in the opening quarter and 18 points in the first half, outscoring the Tigers during her time on the floor — finishing with a game-high 22 points.

“Austy (Miller) made a lot of good decisions out there on the floor tonight,” Besecker said.

She finished with 22 points, while Cassi Mead and Remi Harleman were also effective weapons for the Railroaders.

Mead finished with 14 points and Harleman added 11, although Besecker felt the Lady Railroaders could have done a better job at the offensive end.

“We are going to be working on our entry passes at the offensive end,” Besecker said. “It was (a little sloppy at times). We have been working on our on-ball defense.”

Molly Barga led a balanced Ansonia attack with seven points, while Mariah Troutwine scored six and Rylie Marker added five.

Bradford will be back in action Saturday, hosting Newton.

Newton 54,

Mississinawa 44

UNION CITY — Ryan Fiely picked up his first win as a Newton coach as the Lady Indians won on the road in CCC action.

Newton led 15-10, 27-21 and 38-35 at the quarter breaks.

“This was a great team win,” Fiely said. “Everbody contributed to the win.”

Kailey Heisey led the Indians with 15 points, while Jaden Stine scored 14 points.

“Jaden got her hands on a lot of loose balls and rebounds to give us extra possessions,” Fiely said.

Camryn Gleason ran the point and added 11 points, while Emma Szakal was a defensive standout and scored six points.

Madalynn Hughes and Katelyn Walters rounding out the scoring, while Walters and Hannah Beidelman controlled the boards.

Newton will travel to Bradford Saturday, with the JV game tipping off at 11:30 a.m.

Covington 53,

Twin Valley South 31

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Covington stayed perfect in CCC play with a road win.

The Lady Buccs are now 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.

Twin Valley South led 10-8 after one quarter, but Covington went in front 23-18 at halftime and increased that lead to 36-25 after three quarters.

Claudia Harrington led Covington with 22 points.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Morgan Kimmel scored 13 and Josie Crowell added nine.

Covington will host Troy Christian Saturday, with the JV game tipping off at noon.