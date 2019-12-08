Covington wrestling opens with win

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SPRINGFIELD — The Covington wrestling team brought home the first place trophy at the eight-team, two-day Northeastern Invitational on Friday and Saturday, with a 7-0 overall record this weekend.

After three wins Friday, the team picked up four additional dual meet victories on Saturday. The Buccaneers opened the day with a 78-6 victory over Hillsboro, followed by a 59-15 victory over Beavercreek B. Covington then defeated Urbana, 66-15, before closing the day with a 78-6 victory over Waynesville.

The Buccs had six individual wrestlers finish in first place.

Going 7-0 overall were Dalton Bishop (106, two pins), Kellan Anderson (120, four pins), Cael Vanderhorst (132, six pins), Austin Flick (138, three pins), Connor Sindelir (145, three pins) and Deacon Shields (152, six pins).

Taking second place for Covington were David Robinson (152, 6-0, six pins), Brian Morrison (113, 6-1), Aaron Jackson (126, 6-1, two pins), Trentin Alexander (170, 6-1, two pins), Dylan Staudt (220, 6-1, three pins) and Jesse Fisher (285, 6-1, two pins).

Finishing in third place overall were Devin Newhouse (106, pin), Tanner Garrett (126, two pins), Bryce Smith (160, four pins), and Duncan Cooper (182, three pins).

Also competing well for the Buccs were Caleb Miller (145, two pins), Kaden Hughes (145), Trey Kiser (160, two pins), Jensen Wagoner (182, three pins), Corey Turner (195), Ricky Stephan (220, two pins) and Adam Brewer (220).

Findlay Duals

FINDLAY — Miami East went 4-1 at the Findlay Duals Saturday, defeating Sandusky 53-21, Bluffton 57-16 and Findlay 38-33 before falling to Medina 46-24, then finishing with a 45-24 win over Hoover.

Max Shore (126) and Cooper Shore (113) both went 5-0 for the Vikings, with Max Shore sticking three pins. Daniel Davis (152) and Garrett Kowalak (132) were both 4-1 with three pins, David Davis (138), Dylan Williams (170) and Jarrett Winner (195) were each 4-1 with two pins and Coleman Demmitt (145), Ethan Ott (160) and Dustin Winner (220) were each 3-2 with two pins.

Franklin

Invitational

FRANKLIN — Milton-Union opened the season by finishing ninth at the Franklin Invitational Saturday with 101.5 points.

Peyton Brown (152) was the Bulldogs’ best placer, finishing second after falling via pin in the championship match to Ross’ Sean Beltran, while Colten Jacobe (160) placed third by recording a pin in the finals over Western Brown’s Chad Robinson. Zach Avey (120) placed fourth, Andrew Collins (113) and Carter Jacobs (182) placed fifth, Sam Zank (138) placed sixth and Nicholas Devlin (132), Caden Moran (145), Jake Brown (220) and Daniel Goudy (285) placed eighth.

• Swimming

Miamisburg

Invitational

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe swimming teams swept the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday, with the girls winning with 140 points and the boys winning with 108 points.

Winners for the boys were: the 200 medley relay team of Ben Prenger, Alex Burkey, Luke Anticoli and Nick Catrone (1:52.57); the same quartet in the 400 free relay (3:49.61); Prenger in the 200 (2:01.49) and 100 fly (1:06.61); Catrone in the 50 free (25.26 seconds) and Burkey in the 200 IM (2:28.6) and 100 breast (1:10.57).

Winners for the girls were: the 200 free relay team of Tori Prenger, Beniyah Channel, Kailey Longo and Simone King (1:54.05) and King in the 100 free (57.83 seconds).

• Boys Basketball

Vikings Top

FM, Graham

PITSBURG/CASSTOWN — New Miami East boys basketball coach was so happy winning his first game with the Vikings, that he went ahead and won another.

The Vikings picked up their first victory of the year Friday night, defeating Cross County Conference rival Friday night 58-38 on the road, then they won a second straight Saturday night at home with a 53-47 non-league win over Graham.

Brendon Bertsch led Miami East (2-1, 1-0 CCC) Friday night with 15 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Brayden Young added 12 points and Collen Gudorf added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

On Saturday, Sam Zapadka led the Vikings with 18 points, Bertsch added 16 points and Young chipped in eight.

Bethel 50,

Newton 28

BRANDT — Bethel picked up its first victory of the season Friday, dropping Cross County Conference rival Newton to 0-3 with a 50-28 win at home.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Newton struggled to keep Bethel (1-2) off the offensive boards.

The Indians trailed 11-10 after one quarter and 23-19 at halftime, but were outscored 18-2 in the third quarter and scored just nine points in the second half as the Bees only allowed two third-quarter free throws and shut Newton out from the field.

Cannon Dakin led Bethel with 11 points, including going 5 for 6 from the free throw line, while Nick Schmidt was 8 for 8 from the line on the night and added 10 points and Ethan Rimkus chipped in nine.

Kleyson Wehrley scored seven points to lead Newton.

Tippecanoe 62,

Xenia 38

XENIA — Tippecanoe won its first Miami Valley League crossover game Friday night, defeating Xenia 62-38 on the road to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the MVL Miami Division.

The Red Devils took charge early, outscoring the Buccaneers 12-3 in the first quarter and building a 29-11 lead by halftime en route to the win.

Ben Knostman had a double-double to lead the way with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, Zach Frederick had 13 points, three steals and three assists and Gavin Garlitz added nine points and two blocked shots.

Troy Christian 69,

Middletown Chr. 45

TROY — Five Eagles reached double figures Friday night as Troy Christian used a balanced attack to pull away early and put away Middletown Christian 69-45 in Metro Buckeye Conference play at home.

Troy Christian jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and a 41-22 halftime lead and was never challenged, improving to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the MBC.

Isaac Gray had 17 points to lead the Eagles, Connor Peters had 13 points, six steals and five rebounds, Lucas Day had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals, Brady Clawson had 11 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Jackson had 11 points and five rebounds.

Milton-Union 73,

Dixie 65

WEST MILTON — A strong second half helped Milton-Union outlast Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Dixie Friday night as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in division play with a 73-65 win.

Milton-Union led by five after one at 17-12, but Dixie evened things up at 34-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs claimed a slim two-point lead after two at 42-40 and outscored the Greyhounds 21-15 in the final quarter to hang on.

Sam Case led four Bulldogs in double figures with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers and adding four assists. Nathan Brumbaugh had 15 points, six assists and five steals, Blake Brumbaugh had 15 points and four steals and Andrew Lambert had 12 points and five rebounds as Milton-Union shot 25 for 60 (41.7 percent) from the field and 17 for 22 (77.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Buccs Split

To Open Season

UNION CITY/COVINGTON — Covington opened the season Friday night with a 48-42 Cross County Conference victory at Mississinawa Valley.

Kleyton Maschino scored 16 points and Zach Kuntz added 15.

Covington led 14-11, 18-16 and 28-27 at the quarter breaks.

The on Saturday in the annual Hall of Fame game at Covington, the Buccaneers (1-1, 1-0 CCC) lost to Versailles 60-35 in non-conference action.

Jakob Hamilton led the Buccs with nine points.

Bradford Drops

Two Games

BRADFORD/DEGRAFF — Bradford dropped to 1-3 on the season after losing a pair of games over the weekend, falling at home 78-32 to Cross County Conference foe National Trail, then falling 59-47 at Riverside Saturday.

On Friday, Parker Davidson led Bradford with 12 points.

On Saturday, Davidson led Bradford with 19 points and Taven Leach scored 10.

• Girls Basketball

Troy Christian 41,

Covington 26

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian girls basketball team led the whole way in a victory over Covington Saturday, 41-26.

Troy Christian led 9-7, 19-13 and 34-22 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Taylor led Troy Christian with 10 points and Sarah Earhart and Baker added eight.

Josie Crowell paced Covington with nine points.

Bradford 74,

Newton 39

BRADFORD — Bradford improved to 3-1 against Newton Saturday.

Cassi Mead led the Railroaders with 22 points and Austy Miller added 17.

Kailey Heisey led Newton (1-4) with 13 points and Madalynn Hughes added 10.

Sidney 49,

Piqua 40

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 in Miami Valley League play and 3-2 overall against a much improved Sidney team Friday night, falling 49-40.

Sidney has already passed its win total for the last two years combined, improving to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

Piqua, playing its fourth game in seven days, jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter as Tylah Yeomans and Tayler Grunkemeyer combined for nine points.

But the momentum swung to Sidney in the second quarter and Piqua never got it back.

Samantha Reynolds and Allie Stockton scoring six points each in the second quarter, the Jackets took a 22-21 lead.

After Piqua started the second half with a Yeomans free throw to tie the game at 22, Sidney ran off 10 straight points and was in control the rest of the way.

Lexee Brewer started the run with a basket and Stockton hit a three. Reynolds followed with a basket and two free throws and Hallie Truesdale added a free throw.

Sidney led 39-29 after three quarters and Piqua never got closer than six in the final quarter.

Reynolds had 14 points and six rebounds, while Stockton added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Brewer scored 11 points and Truesdale pulled down nine rebounds.

Yeomans had 24 points and nine rebounds for Piqua, while Aubree Schrubb added seven points and 13 rebounds.

Sidney was 19 of 59 from the floor for 32 percent and eight of 13 from the line for 62 percent.

Piqua was 16 of 53 from the floor for 31 percent and just seven of 16 from the line for 44 percent.

Sidney won the battle of the boards 36-34 and both teams had 19 turnovers.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (2-2, 2-0 MVL Miami) 73, Xenia 36. Versailles 48, Miami East (3-4) 37.

• Bowling

Troy Falls

To Roughriders

ST MARYS — The Troy bowling teams were swept Friday at St. Marys, both falling to 1-2 as the boys lost 2,278-1,928 and the girls lost 2,016-1,891.

For the boys, Brayden Ganger rolled 190-165—355, Jordan Fisher rolled 192-161—353, Carson Rogers rolled 182-160—342, Drew Snurr rolled 143-137—280, Tyler Stoltz added a 159 game and Adam Shiltz added a 157.

Kayleigh McMullen led the girls by rolling 145-182—327, Morgan Shilt rolled 153-173—326, Kylie Schiml rolled 146-177—323, Adara Myers rolled 163-108—271 and Kaitlin Jackson rolled 91-177—268.

• Hockey scores: Friday — Bishop Watterson 5, Troy (0-3-1) 2.

