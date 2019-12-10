Covington inducts four into Athletic Hall of Fame

By Ben Robinson

On Saturday night, Covington inducted four new members into the Covington Athletic Hall of Fame — 2014 graduate Lane White, 2014 graduate Jaclyn Siefring-Fickert, 2014 graduate A.J. Ouellette and honorary inductee Steve Dunn, a 1984 graduate.

• A.J. Ouellette

A.J. Ouellette is a 2014 graduate who excelled in Football, Wrestling and Track for the Buccaneers, earning a combined 12 varsity letters over his high school career.

He was a four-year letter winner in track and teamed up with Dalton Bordelon, Brandon Magee and Ben Miller to become state qualifier in the 4×100 meter relay in 2014. Ouellette also earned three varsity letters in wrestling and a two-time state placer. He finished fourth at state in 2013 at 182 pounds and fifth at state in 2014 at 195 pounds. A.J. was also a district champion at 195 pounds in 2014.

The sport of football is where A.J. excelled the most as he was a four-year starter for the Buccaneers under coach Dave Miller on four state playoff teams that combined to record a 40-0 regular season record.

Ouellette shattered the career rushing record with 5,475 yards and also broke the career all-purpose yardage record with 7,498 yards.

He also owns the career record in points scored with 672 and the most career touchdowns with 99. A.J. earned First-Team All-Ohio recognition in both his junior and senior years as he rushed for 2434 yards and scored 317 points in 2012 and then rushed for a school-record 2,533 yards and scored 301 points as in 2013.

He was named Offensive Player of the Year in Division VII in the state of Ohio and was chosen to play in the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Game where he was chosen the Game MVP.

After graduation, A.J. walked on at Ohio University and was a four-year starter for the Bobcats – becoming just the second back in school history to lead the team in rushing all four years.

He finished with 3,829 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 5.32 yards-per-carry. He also had 4,345 career all-purpose yards and became the fourth running back in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in two seasons as he tallied 1,006 as a junior and 1,306 as a senior. A.J. was selected Second-Team All-Mac in 2017 and named First-Team All-MAC and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 by the Touchdown Club.

Ouellette concluded his collegiate career in grand fashion on December 19, 2018 as he was named the MVP of the Frisco Bowl after leading the Bobcats to a 27-0 win over San Diego State by rushing for 164 yards and hauling in 33 receiving yards.

A.J. is now a member of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League – becoming only the second Covington graduate to play sports professionally, joining 1975 graduate and Covington hall of famer Tim Vogler.

• Jaclyn Siefring-Fickert

A 2014 Graduate, Jaclyn Siefring, known as Jackie, is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Covington schools as she captured two state championships, a combined five state medals and set five school records – four of which still stand today.

As a junior in 2013, Jackie placed fourth at state in the long jump and third at state in the 300 meter hurdles. She followed that up with a historic senior season in which she overcame a severe knee injury to win state championships in the long jump and the 300 meter hurdles. She also placed third at state in the 100 meter hurdles.

At the time of her graduation Jackie owned five school records; long jump (18-0.75), 300 hurdles (43.54 seconds), 100 hurdles (14.66 seconds), 200-meter dash (25.59 seconds) and the 100-meter dash (12.60 seconds), which was broken in 2018 by Breanna Kimmel.

Jackie continued her athletic career at University of Akron where she became an two-time First Team All-American (2017 in Heptathlon and 2018 in Pentathlon) and earned second team All-American honors four times (2016 in Pentathlon, 2016 in Heptathlon, 2017 in Pentathlon and 2018 in Heptathlon). She also won a combined eight MAC (Mid-American Conference) Championships to earn first team conference honors and finished runner-up on four other occasions to earn second team All-MAC recognition.

Siefring was also an academic All-MAC and academic All-American in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Siefring also became the first Covington alumnus to compete on the world stage as a member of Team USA in the Heptathlon at the Thorpe Cup in Dusseldorf, Germany in the summer of 2017.

Being the lone collegiate athlete on the team, Siefring helped the United States capture victory by finishing seventh in the Heptathlon with 5,560 points. She also competed in the Pan-American Games in the summer of 2018.

• Lane White

Lane White is a 2014 graduate who excelled in track and cross country, lettering in all four years in each sport. In cross country, Lane was an all-league performer all four years and was a three-time All-Southwest District selection.

In track, Lane earned all-league four times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), All-District three-times (2011, 2012, 2014), All-Regional (2011, 2012, 2014); three-times and All-Ohio twice (2013, 2014).

He was a state qualifier as a freshman in 2011 as he competed in the 400 meter dash and teamed with Willy Hoffert, Isaiah Winston and Dustin Fickert in the 4×800 meter relay.

He made a return trip to state in 2012 as a sophomore where he placed fourth in the state in the 400 meter dash and was a member of the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams with Alex Schilling, Dustin Fickert and Isaiah Winston. Despite being hindered greatly by an injury in his junior year in 2013, Lane still managed to return to state for the third consecutive year as a member of the 4×400 relay team, where he teamed with Ryan Craft, Alex Schilling and Dustin Fickert to finish third in the state.

In Lane’s senior season of 2014 he became just the third Covington athlete to compete at state in four consecutive years, joining 1984 graduate Kelly Deeter (1981, 1982, 1983, 1984) and 1989 graduate Ryan Stover (1986, 1987, 1988, 1989) both Hall of Famers. Lane won a state championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.24 seconds and finished runner-up in the 200 with a time of 21.95 seconds. On his journey to state, Lane broke Kelly Deeter’s 31-year-old school record in the 400 with a time of 48.04 seconds, a record time that still stands today.

After graduation, Lane look his track talents to Hillsdale College, where he was named Freshman of the Year in 2015 and earned first-team conference honors all four years (2015, 2016 and 2017 in the GLIAC and 2018 in the GMAC).

Lane was a two-time First-Team NCAA DII All-American as he placed fourth at nationals in the 400 in 2015 and placed eighth at nationals in 2016 in the 4×400 meter relay.

Lane is a part of three relay teams who still hold school records at Hillsdale; the indoor 4×400 meter relay, the outdoor 4×400 meter relay, and the outdoor 4×100 meter relay.

• Steve Dunn

Steve Dunn is a 1984 graduate of Covington High School who excelled in football, basketball, track and cross country for the Buccaneers.

He’s also a 1988 graduate of Miami University with a degree in Math Education, which is the course of study Mr. Dunn taught at Covington High School until retiring in 2019.

In his time as a teacher at Covington, Steve also taught in athletics as he coached in all levels in various sports: junior high and high school football; junior high, junior varsity and high school basketball as a varsity assistant; high school track as an assistant; and in cross country as an assistant and head coach.

Steve continues to make his home in Covington with his wife Kimberly and enjoys supporting his two children Nathan (23) and Anna (20) as they continue their athletic careers at Wright State University.

