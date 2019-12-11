Troy Christian takes early MBC lead: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

DAYTON — Four games into the season, and the Troy Christian boys basketball team snagged sole possession of the lead in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

The Eagles went on the road Tuesday to knock off rival Dayton Christian, outscoring the Warriors 34-25 in the second half to claim a 57-47 lead to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in MBC play.

With its 2-0 mark in conference play, Troy Christian is in sole possession of the MBC lead, with every other team having at least one league loss.

Dayton Christian (3-2, 2-1 MBC) — which knocked off preseason favorite Emmanuel Christian in its last game — took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles fought back and took a 23-22 halftime lead. Troy Christian then outscored the Warriors 14-10 in the third to extend the lead and 20-15 in the fourth to seal the win.

Isaac Gray led Troy Christian with 15 points and Izaak Frantom added 12 points, five assists and four steals, going a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line as the Eagles were 16 for 18 (88.9 percent) from the line on the night to preserve the win. Brady Clawson added nine points and six rebounds and Connor Peters chipped in nine points.

Troy Christian travels to Miami Valley Friday, the second game of a four-game road trip.

Bethel 55,

Graham 51

BRANDT — Bethel trailed by seven after the first quarter but held Graham in check the rest of the night, pulling ahead and holding off the Falcons for a 55-51 non-league win Tuesday at home.

The Bees fell behind 16-9 after one but held the Falcons to only 15 points in the next two quarters, trailing by one at 22-21 at halftime and leading 38-31 heading into the fourth.

“Graham switched its lineup up a bit, and a new kid hit three 3s in a row in the first. But we made adjustments after that and just defended,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “This year’s team is going to have to hang its hat on defense, and we also hit free throws at the end of the game tonight, which was huge.”

Cannon Dakin led the Bees with 22 points, Nick Schmidt added 13 and Ethan Rimkus scored nine.

Bethel (2-2) travels to Mississinawa Valley Friday.

Carlisle 61,

Milton-Union 58

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union couldn’t recover from a tough first half Tuesday at home as Carlisle won its third straight by handing the Bulldogs a 61-58 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division defeat.

Nathan Brumbaugh had 18 points and six steals, Blake Brumbaugh had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Brandon Lavy had eight points and seven rebounds, Sam Case had eight points, Andrew Lambert had seven points and 11 rebounds and Nick Radcliff had six points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 15-14 after the first quarter but fell behind 27-23 at halftime and 43-38 heading into the fourth.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We shot 34 percent from the field, 26 percent from 3 and a very uncharacteristic 45 percent from the free throw line. And when you’re playing against a good team like Carlisle, you have to make them beat your best — and I didn’t feel like they beat our best tonight.”

Milton-Union (2-1, 1-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Miami East Saturday.

• Bowling

Troy Sweeps

West Carrollton

TROY — The Troy bowling teams opened the home portion of their schedule with a Miami Valley League crossover sweep of West Carrollton Tuesday at Troy Bowl, with the Trojan boys winning 2,265-1,491 and the girls winning 1,968-1,514.

Jordan Fisher broke the 500 series mark to lead Troy’s boys, rolling 246-257—503. Brayden Ganger rolled 196-199—395, Carson Rogers rolled 159-198—357, Drew Snurr rolled 169-168—337, Adam Shiltz added a 154 game and Nathan Hamilton added a 135.

For Troy’s girls, Kylie Schiml rolled 160-180—340, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 150-170—320, Morgan Shilt rolled 134-177—311, Adara Myers rolled 157-132—289, Jami Loy added a 191 game and Kaitlin Jackson rolled a 133.

Both teams improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL Miami Division. Troy will compete at the Wright State Raider Classic Saturday.

