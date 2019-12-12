Piqua wrestlers drop two duals to open season

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

HUBER HEIGHT — Piqua junior 285-pounder Lance Reaves-Hicks didn’t have to wait long to wrestle the best.

Reaves-Hicks opened the season against Wayne senior Jacob Padilla — who went 42-0 a year ago enroute to winning the D-I state title — Wednesday night at Wayne High School.

And while it wasn’t the result Reaves-Hicks had hoped for, he lasted almost the entire match before being pinned with 5:43 to go.

“He is the top guy in the state,” Reaves=Hicks said. “For sure (you learn more from that match than an easy win). He is a guy I am going to see down the road.”

Reaves-Hicks has big expectations for the season.

“I want to get to state,” he said.

Piqua wrestling coach Scott Kaye also said it was good for Reaves-Hicks to open with a tough match.

“That is why Wayne wanted to wrestle us,” Kaye said. “They felt like it would be a good match for him (Jacob Padilla). There are different technical things Lance got to see. I am sure Lance (Reaves-Hicks) may have rather had a match where he could go out and get a quick pin, but this was a good match for him.”

It was a tough night for the Indians overall.

Junior Brayden Offenbacher (132) got the night started with a quick pin against Wayne in 38 seconds.

“He was able to come out and flip the kid pretty quickly,” Kaye said.

But, it would be Piqua’s only win against the Warriors in a 78-6 loss.

Piqua forfeited eight weight classes.

Isaac Waters (138), Andru Hollopeter (145), Reves-Hicks, Peyton Offenbacher (106) and Brady Mikolajewski (113) all lost by pin.

Bryce Short (285) lost a JV match by pin.

“It was a learning experience,” Kaye said for the Piqua, wrestlers who are all freshman and sophomores execept Reaves-Hicks and Short.

In a second match with Xenia, the two teams didn’t match up very well, with only two matches being wrestled in a 47-36 loss.

Xenia won six matches by forfeit, while Short, Reaves-Hicks, Peyton Offenbacher, Mikolajewski and Waters all won by forfeit for Piqua.

Hollopeter recorded a pin in 2:23, while Brayden Offenbacher lost by technical fall 16-0.

“Andru (Hollopeter) had to shake the rust off after being off for a year (from wrestling),” Kaye said. “He ran into a guy with a lot of experience in his first match — he had a guy with a little less experience in his second match and took advantage of it.”

Piqua will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.