Troy girls rally past Xenia: Wednesday sports roundup

XENIA — For the second time in a row, the Troy girls basketball team trailed 21-19 at the half.

And for the second time in a row, a 14-2 third quarter gave the Trojans control.

Troy rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to take a 33-23 lead heading into the final quarter and put the game away from there, defeating Xenia 57-42 for its second win in a row on the road Wednesday night in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Senior Tia Bass had a monstrous game to lead the way, piling up 29 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots on the night, going 14 for 17 from the field herself as the Trojans were 23 for 61 (37.7 percent) as a team. Macie Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds, Laura Borchers had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists and MaKenna Taylor chipped in seven points and five rebounds off the bench.

Troy (3-3, 2-1 MVL Miami Division) returns home to host Fairborn Saturday.

• Wrestling

Versailles 52,

Covington 20

COVINGTON — After winning the Northeastern Invitational over the weekend to open the season, the Covington wrestling team jumped into dual competition Wednesday night by hosting a tough Versailles squad, falling to the Tigers 52-20.

Winners for the Buccaneers on the night were: Kellan Anderson (120), Cael Vanderhorst (132), Austin Flick (138), Trentin Alexander (170) and Duncan Cooper (182).

Next up, Covington travels to Miami East for a dual on Dec. 18.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 42, Greenville 35.

