Lehman Catholic girls cruise to win over Riverside in NWCC play

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

DEGRAFF — It was not the way Lehman Catholic girls basketball coach Craig Hall wanted to win.

But, he also knows it is part of the game.

Facing Riverside in a NWCC road game, Lehman was leading 5-0 in the early going.

Lauren McFarland hit a free throw and Rylie McIver and Anna Cianciolo had baskets.

But, on Cianciolo’s basket with 5:47 to go in the first quarter, Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford went down at the other end on the transition play with an ankle injury and was unable to return.

Lehman went on to a 48-23 win to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the NWCC.

“You never want to win a game that way,” Hall said. “You never want to see that happen. And from everything we have seen on film, their offense ran through that girl (Lauryn Sanford). But, you have to play against who is out there.”

And from the start, Lehman’s success on the night came in transition.

Lehman finished with 21 steals, led by Rylie McIver’s nine, creating easy opportunities at the offensive end as Lehman led 11-6, 29-13 and 46-21 at the quarter breaks.

“That is our game,” Hall said. “We had fresh legs (playing for the first time in nine days). All our kids were on retreat last week. I was more concerned with our conditioning tonight. We just got them back in the gym a couple days ago.”

Lehman missed numerous opportunities from the line, hitting just eight of 20 free throws for 40 percent — including seven for 15 in the first half.

“That has been our Achilles heal all season,” Hall said. “They had a great student section — that was great to see, because you don’t see that a lot in girls basketball. Our girls heard that. I think it affected us.”

Riverside started the second half with a basket by Jade Copas and a three by Kristen Schlumbohn to get within 29-18, as Lehman went more than three minutes without a basket to start the second half.

Lehman quickly answered with an 11-1 run to make it 42-19.

Cianciolo started the run with a basket and ended it by scoring off an assist from McIver.

McIver had two baskets in the run and Heidi Toner had three points.

“We just needed to settle down,” Hall said. “The other thing was, we were making two or three quick passes and shooting. That is not our game.”

Both teams scored just two points each in the fourth quarter, which was fine with Hall.

“You don’t ever want to run the score up on anyone,” he said. “That is not what we do. The shoe will end up on the other foot.”

Hope Anthony led a balanced Lehman attack with 12 points and had three steals.

Cianciolo had 11 points and three assists, while McIver added 10 points and three assists.

McFarland added eight points, Toner pulled down six rebounds and Caroline Wesner had three steals.

Schlumbohn led Riverside with eight points.

Lehman finished 20 of 51 from the floor for 39 percent and had 18 rebounds and 14 turnovers.

BOXSCORE

Lehman Catholic (48)

Rylie McIver 5-0-10, Anna Cianciolo 5-1-11, Hope Anthony 5-2-12, Heidi Toner 2-1-5, Lauren McFarland 2-4-8, Emma Kennedy 0-0-0, Colleen O’Leary 1-0-2, Tori Lachey 0-0-0, Caroline Wesner 0-0-0, Maggie Bezy 0-0-0. Totals: 20-8-48.

Riverside (23)

Allison Knight 2-0-4, Kristin Schlumbohm 3-0-8, Lauryn Sanford 0-0-0, Jordyn Marshall 2-0-4, Olivia Perk 0-1-1, Jade Copas 2-0-4, Amber Waters 1-0-2, Kara Kauffman 0-0-0, Alaina Heath 0-0-0, Rachel Knight 0-0-0. Totals: 10-1-23.

3-point field goals — Riverside: Schlumbohm (2).

Score By Quarters

Lehman 11 29 46 48

Riverside 6 13 21 23

Records: Lehman 2-2 (2-0).

