Presser has career game in Covington win over FM; Newton, Bradford both fall in CCC action

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

COVINGTON — It was a career night for Covington senior Kadin Presser as he led Covington to a hard-fought 56-46 win over Franklin Monroe on Friday by scoring a career high 28 points – two of those coming on a monster dunk in the third quarter.

And the dunk was the emotional spark Covington needed as a gritty Franklin Monroe team just wouldn’t go away.

His performance was also greatly needed as fellow senior Kleyton Maschino was under the weather with a severe respiratory infection.

Covington built a double digit lead midway through the second quarter, but the visiting Jets cut the deficit to 27-21 at the break thanks to one of five three pointers by Aiden Luchini.

But Presser, who scored nine points in the first half, took over the game in the second half – starting with rare a dunk that brought the Covington faithful to its feet. The senior scored 19 second half points – nine of those coming on 11 free throws as the Jets didn’t have an answer for his inside game.

With Presser leading the way, the Buccaneers pushed their advantage to 41-34 at the end of the third.

Covington then outscored the Jets 15-12 over the remainder of the game with Presser accounting for 13 of the final 15 points for the Buccs.

In all, Presser scored 14 of his points on challenged buckets inside the paint and made 14 of 18 free throws.

Spencer Brumbaugh, Zach Kuntz and Jake Hamilton all contributed nine points a piece for Covington, while Franklin Monroe was led by a 20-point effort by Aidan Luchini and 11 points from Cavin Baker.

The win boosts Covington’s record to 2-1 on the young season and 2-0 in the CCC. The Buccaneers travel to Bradford tomorrow night in another league contest.

Ansonia 51,

Newton 41

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys trailed 15-9, 21-18 and 34-32 in a home CCC loss.

The Indians were led in scoring by Mitchell Montgomery with 13 and Harold Oburn chipped in 7.

Newton falls to 0-4 overall and 02 in the CCC and plays at Tri-Village Tuesday.

Miami East 77,

Bradford 26

CASSTOWN — Bradford committed 33 turnovers in the CCC loss.

Tyler Stapleton led Miami East with 22.

Kegan Fair paced Bradford with eight points.