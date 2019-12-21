Tipp boys take MVL Miami lead: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team won its fifth straight Friday night.

And as a result, the Red Devils find themselves in sole possession of the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead after a 63-47 victory over Fairborn in crossover play.

Ben Knostman had a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Devils (6-1, 5-1 MVL Miami), Gavin Garlitz added 14 points and Zach Frederick chipped in 12 as Tippecanoe jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter and led 41-24 at halftime.

Coupled with Troy’s loss at Sidney that knocked the Trojans to 4-2 in MVL Miami play, the Devils now hold a one-game lead in the division. Tippecanoe now travels to Windmere Prep in Florida for the Rock Holiday Tournament.

Milton-Union 67,

Madison 63

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union knocked Madison from the ranks of the unbeaten in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division Friday night, holding on for a 67-63 victory on the road.

Blake Brumbaugh led three Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 SWBL Buckeye) in double digits with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists, Sam Case added 13 points and five assists and Nathan Brumbaugh had 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Brandon Lavy added nine points and four rebounds and Andrew Lambert chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Bethel 90,

Bradford 42

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees got back to the .500 mark overall at 3-3 and improved to 2-1 in Cross County Conference play with a 90-42 rout of Bradford Friday night at home.

Parker Davidson led the Railroaders with 24 points.

Miami East 60,

TV South 47

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East had a big second half Friday night at Twin Valley South, outscoring the Panthers 34-18 to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 60-47 Cross County Conference victory.

Keegan Mahaney had 14 points — 12 of them coming in the second half — to lead the Vikings (4-2, 3-0 CCC). Collen Gudorf added 13 points, Noah King had 11, Sam Zapadka scored nine and Brendon Bertsch chipped in eight.

Arcanum 49,

Covington 44

COVINGTON — Arcanaum’s 20-point fourth quarter was the difference in a CCC game Friday night.

Covington led 10-9 after one quarter, the game was tied 18-18 at halftime and Covington took a 35-29 lead to the fourth quarter.

Zach Kunts led Covington with 17 points.

Kadin Presser scored eight, Kleyton Maschino netted seven and Spencer Brumbaugh added six.

The loss drops Covington to 3-2 on the season and 3-1 in the CCC.

USV 58,

Lehman 37

MCGUFFEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team couldn’t dig itself out of a 17-2 first quarter deficit in a NWCC loss Friday night.

Lehman trailed 27-13 at halftime, but outpointed the Rams 14-3 in the third quarter to close within 30-27.

USV won the fourth quarter 28-10 to pull away.

Luke Frantz had 21 points for Lehman, 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the NWCC.

Justin Chapman added six points and four rebounds.

• Bowling

Sidney

Sweeps Newton

SIDNEY — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a non-conference match at Sidney Friday, falling 2,438-1,794, while the Indian girls fell to Sidney 1,498-1,441.

Deanna Bucholtz led Newton with a 158 game and 281 series.

• Swimming

Tipp Girls

Win Quad

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls swimming team won a quad against Waynesville, Kenton Ridge and Northeastern Friday night at the Robinson Branch YMCA, while the Red Devil boys finished second to the Cougars.

Tippecanoe’s girls scored 158 points to Waynesville’s 108 and Kenton Ridge’s 103. Simone King was the lone winner on the night for the Devils, winning the 50 free (26.18 seconds).

Tippecanoe boys were second by four points behind Kenton Ridge, 275.5-271.5.

• Hockey score: Beavercreek 17, Troy (1-5-1) 0.

