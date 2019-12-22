Edison State basketball splits games with Wayne County

Staff Reports

DETROIT — The Edison State Community College basketball teams split two games with Wayne County Saturday.

Edison will host UC-Clermont Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men dropped to 5-7 with a 94-68 loss.

The Chargers trailed 37-23 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

Ronald Hampton III led Edison with 22 points.

Jaedyn Carter scored 16 points and Lamine Komara added 10 points.

Edison was 24 of 53 from the floor for 45 percent, including four of 17 from long range for 24 percent. The Chargers made 16 of 24 free throws for 67 percent.

Wayne County was 35 of 63 from the floor for 56 percent, including nine of 21 from the line for 43 percent. WC made 15 of 23 free throws for 65 percent.

Wayne County owned the boards 42-19 and had 12 turnovers to Edison State’s seven.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers improved to 9-2 with a 54-48 victory.

The defensive effort in the second quarter was the key.

Edison trailed 17-16 after one quarter, before holding Wayne County to four points in the second quarter to take a 25-21 lead at halftime.

The Chargers led 39-35 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Audra Schaub had 16 points and five assists to lead Edison State.

Sarah Pothast added 10 points, whille Maddy Bakosh pulled down six rebounds and Allison Siefring added five.

Brogan McIver led the defense with three steals.

Edison State was 18 of 38 from the floor for 47 percent, including four of 13 on 3-pointers for 31 percent. The Chargers converted 14 of 23 free throws for 61 percent.

Wayne County was 14 of 48 from the floor for 29 percent, including six of 17 from long range for 35 percent. WC made 14 of 21 free throws for 67 percent.

Wayne County won the battle of the boards 34-30, but had 18 turnovers to Edison State’s nine.