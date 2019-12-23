Schaub receives OCCAC honor; Bradford girls win, powerlifters take third

Staff Reports

PIQUA — Edison Statte Community College freshman women’s basketball player Audra Schaub (Wapakoneta) has been named OCCAC D-II Player of the week for the second time in three weeks.

Schaub scored 16 points during a tight 54-48 road win at Wayne County. In addition to netting 30 percent of the Chargers points, she posted five assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Girls Basketball

Bradford 58,

Preble Shawnee 46

CAMDEN — The Bradford girls basketball team improved to 6-2 with a road win.

Austy Miller led the Lady Railroaders with 26 points.

Powerlifting

Bradford teams

place third at meet

MADISON — The Bradford High School boys and girls powerlifting teams finished third at the Iron Eagle Powerlifting Classic.

Madison Plains is the defending D-V-VI-VI state champions for both boys and girls.

Winning for the boys were Ethan Saunders (135 pounds, 11-12), 610 pounds; and Kyle Kissinger (145, 9-10), 535.

Taking second were Garrett Trevino (125, 9-10), 340; Erin Jones (125, 11-12), 335; Keaton Mead (175, 9-10), 565; and Shawn Jones (250, 9-10), 495.

Finishing third were Ben Kitts (145, 9-10), 485; Dylan Mitchell (175, 11-12), 615; and Jared Shellebarger (185, 11-12), 605.

Taking fourth was Ethan Reed (250, 11-12), 665.

Also participating were Corey Cotrell, Brant Helman and Landon Helman.

Winning for thr girls were Macy Bubeck (125, 9-10), 325; Erica Gaynor (145, 11-12), 395; Kirsten Kitts (175, 11-12), 375; and Sarah Beckstedt (185, 9-10), 290.

Taking second were Mercedes Smith (125, 11-12), 285; Zoe Brewer (135 9-10), 315; Bella Brewer (165, 9-10), 295; Courtney Monnin (155, 11-12), 295; Tasha Felver (185, 9-10), 270; and Jennifer Wolf (185, 11-12), 345.

Finishing third were Belle Burgett (115, 9-10), 265; Hannah Lear (115, 11-12), 290; and Aliviyah Boggs (135, 11-12), 330.

Taking fourth was Hannah Stine (145, 11-12), 340.

Also participating were Brooke Phillips, Ashlyn Plessinger, Mandy Simons, Kaylee Richardson-Welch and Emma Smith.

Bradford will got to Kenton Ridge Jan. 4.

The Railroaders will host a push/pull meet Jan. 11 and a full meet Feb. 22.