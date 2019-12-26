Big weekend for local sports teams

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Christmas may have just ended, but area sports fans are about to get plenty of belated presents.

Between basketball, wrestling and even hockey, there are countless holiday tournaments this weekend in the local area and beyond, giving fans of Miami County’s sports teams an obscene amount of options this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Wrestling

Arguably the largest event of the weekend, the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling tournament will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday at Butler High School’s Student Activities Center.

After a few years at Wright State’s Nutter Center, the GMVWA Holiday has been back at Butler since 2017. Last year, Covington’s Kellan Anderson was the lone champion from Miami County, winning at 106.

This year, the Buccaneers will be back at the Holiday, along with the Troy Trojans and Milton-Union Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Miami East Vikings will head to the Medina Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Piqua will compete in the West Jefferson Invitational on Saturday and Tippecanoe and Lehman will compete in the Parkway Invitational on Saturday.

And Troy Christian — which competed in last year’s GMVWA Holiday — will be traveling late in the weekend for the Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament, which takes place at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

• Basketball

The weekend after Christmas is always a big one for basketball, and this year is no exception.

The longest-running boys holiday tournament in Miami County, the WPTW Holiday Classic, will be held once again at Piqua High School Friday and Saturday. Last year, the Indians won the tournament for only the second time in 11 years, defeating Troy Christian 63-55 in the finals.

This year, Troy Christian will open the tournament against Lehman at 6 p.m. Friday, with Piqua facing Bethel following that game. The losers of those games will meet in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the winners facing off for the tournament title following that game.

Covington High School will also play host to a tournament with the second annual Covington Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Last year, Covington’s girls held off Milton-Union 53-43 in the title game, while Milton-Union’s boys fell to Graham 56-38 in the finals.

The same four teams will meet again this year, with Milton-Union’s boys and girls taking on Graham and Covington’s boys and girls facing Newton in Friday’s first round. The Bulldog and Falcon girls will kick things off at 3 p.m.

The Tippecanoe boys basketball team will also be hitting the road for a holiday tournament this weekend, traveling all the way to Windmere Prep, Fla. for the Rock Holiday Tournament. The Red Devils will play games on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with opponents and times still to be announced.

And even for the teams not participating in any holiday tournaments, it’s still a big weekend.

The Troy boys basketball team will be trying for its seventh win of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when it hosts Springfield Shawnee in a non-league matchup.

And Miami East’s boys will play a pair of non-league road games, traveling to Versailles for a non-league rivalry matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then heading to Yellow Springs for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game.

Saturday will also feature a host of girls basketball games, including a pair of key league matchup between Cross County Conference rivals with Miami East hosting Franklin Monroe at 1:30 p.m. and Bradford traveling to National Trail at 2:30 p.m. Tippecanoe also hosts non-league rival Carroll at 3 p.m., Bethel travels to Fairlawn at 2:30 p.m. and Lehman travels to New Bremen at 2 p.m.

• Hockey

This weekend will also see the Troy hockey team play host to its annual Miami Valley Freeze Larrell Walters Memorial Tournament at Hobart Arena.

Last year, the Trojans finished fourth in the tournament. This year, Troy opens play in the tournament at 6 p.m. Friday night against the Dayton Stealth, then the Trojans will play a pair of games on Saturday, taking on Findlay at noon and Beavercreek at 8 p.m., with the finals taking place early Sunday.

• Bowling

The Troy and Tippecanoe bowling teams will also be competing in a holiday tournament on Friday, traveling to T-P Lanes Bellefontaine for the Holiday Baker tournament at 9:45 a.m.

• Swimming

The Troy swimming team is also hosting a head-to-head dual at 7 p.m. Friday night, taking on Miami Valley League rival Butler at the Robinson Branch YMCA.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Kellan Anderson — who won an individual championship — faces Troy Christian’s Kellen Anderson in last year’s GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Butler High School. This year’s tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_122818jb_tc_schroer_cov_anderson.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Kellan Anderson — who won an individual championship — faces Troy Christian’s Kellen Anderson in last year’s GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Butler High School. This year’s tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Rob Kiser | Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Mick Karn works inside as Troy Christian’s Jackson Kremer defends during last year’s WPTW Holiday Classic. The Indians will look to defend their tournament title this Friday and Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_mickkarn.jpg Rob Kiser | Miami Valley Today file Piqua’s Mick Karn works inside as Troy Christian’s Jackson Kremer defends during last year’s WPTW Holiday Classic. The Indians will look to defend their tournament title this Friday and Saturday. Rob Kiser | Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman led the Buccaneer girls to the tournament championship in the inaugural Covington Holiday Tournament last year. Covington will play host to the second annual tournament Friday and Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_sammi.jpg Rob Kiser | Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman led the Buccaneer girls to the tournament championship in the inaugural Covington Holiday Tournament last year. Covington will play host to the second annual tournament Friday and Saturday. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Ian Kuntz scored five goals in a win over the Dayton Stealth at the Miami Valley Freeze Larrell Walters Memorial Tournament last year at Hobart Arena. The Trojans open play in this year’s tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against the Dayton Stealth. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_122918lw_troy_iankuntz.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Ian Kuntz scored five goals in a win over the Dayton Stealth at the Miami Valley Freeze Larrell Walters Memorial Tournament last year at Hobart Arena. The Trojans open play in this year’s tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against the Dayton Stealth.