Piqua, Troy Christian to play for WPTW Classic title

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team will get a chance to defend its title Saturday in the WPTW Classic.

But the Indians will face some tough competition in Troy Christian.

Things will kickoff with the JV consolation game with Lehman Catholic facing Bethel at noon; with Piqua and Troy Christian playing in the JV championship game at 1:30 p.m.

Bethel and Lehman Catholic will play in the varsity consolation game at 3:30 p.m., followed by Piqua and Troy Christian in the varsity championship game at 5 p.m.

Piqua 66,

Bethel 50

The Bees were in control for two-and-a half quarters before Piqua turned up the pressure and turned the tide in a stunning fashion to close out a 66-55 victory.

When Bethel’s Mason Brown scored with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter, the Bees led 43-35.

But Piqua would score the next 21 points and go on a 31-3 run before Bethel would score the final four points of the contest.

It started with Garrett Schrubb scoring off a steal, and Piqua freshman Dre’Sean Roberts would then score five quick points with two free throws and a 3-point play.

Another steal led to a 3-point play by Devon Sever, and the Indians took a 45-43 lead to the fourth quarter — Piqua’s first lead since 4-3 in the early going.

Piqua started the fourth quarter fast with another Schrubb basket and two free throws by Sever to make it 49-43.

Schrubb then hit a 3 and added two free throws and Kameron Darner scored to make it 56-43 before Nick Schmidt finally stopped the run with a basket at 4:10 mark to make it 56-45.

But the Indians would outscore Bethel 10-5 the rest of the way to the put away the victory.

Casey Keesee scored 10 points in the opening half and Schmidt added seven as Bethel led by as many as 10, before Schrubb’s three to close the half drew Piqua within 31-24.

The Indians would then continue that momentum in the second half to get the win.

Schrubb led Piqua with a career-high 21 points.

Roberts scored 13, Darner added 12 and Sever netted nine.

Schmidt led Bethel with 12 points.

Keesee scored 10 and Brown added eight.

Troy Christian 58,

Lehman 48

The Eagles were led by an amazing first half by Isaac Gray in the opening half to take a 39-23 lead.

Lehman got as close as three points in the second half, before Troy Christian held on for the win.

Gray made five 3s and four 2s in the opening half as Troy Christian surged to a 16-point lead as Gray matched Lehman’s point total of 23.

But Lehman switched to a box-and-one defense on Gray — holding him to one point in the second half and making things interesting.

With Luke Frantz scoring seven points in the third quarter and 12 in the second half — and Brendan O’Leary adding eight points in the final two quarters — the Cavaliers began to cut into the deficit.

Frantz closed the third quarter with a 3 to get Lehman within 44-37.

After a basket by Troy Christian’s Chas Schemmel early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles still led 50-40.

But the Eagles had a couple turnovers as Lehman ran off the next seven points.

Frantz started the run with a three and O’Leary followed with two free throws and a field got make it 50-47 with 3:02 remaining.

Following a steal by Izaak Franton, Brady Clawson scored to put Troy Christian up 54-47 with 1:45 to go.

Clawson added another basket at the 1:00 mark, and when Ben Major scored with 22 seconds to go, it made it 58-48 and sealed the win.

Gray led the Eagles with 24 points, while Franton scored eight and Connor Peters and Major each scored seven.

O’Leary and Frantz led Lehman with 14 points each, while Michael McFarland and David Rossman each scored eight.

