Buccs and Bulldogs to meet in Holiday Classic finals: Friday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

and Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team got a win over Newton, 52-38 to open the second annual Buccaneer Holiday Classic Friday night in Covington.

The Buccs (4-3) led 10-6, 26-15 and 37-24 at the quarter breaks.

Covington received a balanced scoring effort as Zach Kuntz led the way with 17 points, while Kaden Presser had 13 points and Jake Hamilton contributed with 11 points.

Kleyson Wehrley was the lone Indian to score in double figures as he matched Kuntz with a game-high 17 points.

Milton-Union 57,

Graham 49

COVINGTON — Brandon Lavy matched a career high with 22 points Friday night against Graham, leading the Bulldogs to a 57-49 victory in the first round of Covington’s Buccaneer Holiday Classic.

Lavy added seven rebounds and three assists, Blake Brumbaugh had 11 points and two steals, Sam Case had seven points and Andrew Lambert and Nick Radcliff each had six as Milton-Union (6-1) rallied from a 22-21 halftime deficit, outscoring the Falcons 20-12 in the third quarter to take control and earn a shot at Covington in Saturday’s title game.

Bradford 76,

Middletown Chr. 66

BRADFORD — The Railroader boys picked up their second win of the season Friday night, 76-66 over Middletown Christian.

Bradford freshman Parker Davidson poured in 43 points, going 19 of 27 from the foul line, while Taven Leach chipped in with 14 points.

Bradford (2-6) used a 33-point fourth quarter to pull away after leading 43-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Windmere Prep 79,

Tippecanoe 58

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tippecanoe kicked off play in the Rock Holiday Classic Friday night in Florida with a 79-58 loss to the host school, Windmere Prep.

Tippecanoe (6-2) trailed 33-30 at halftime and 57-47 after three before Windmere Prep, the No. 3-ranked team in Florida, pulled away for good. Zach Frederick scored 19 points and Ben Knostman had 18 to lead the Red Devils, who moved on to face London, Kentucky’s North Laurel on Saturday.

Versailles 70,

Miami East 47

VERSAILLES — Miami East kicked off a pair of road games during the holiday weekend Friday night with a 70-47 loss at Versailles.

Sam Zapadka and Tyler Stapleton each had nine points and Collen Gudorf scored eight for the Vikings (4-3), who trailed 17-15 after the first quarter, 34-24 at halftime and 50-34 after three.

Miami East travels to Yellow Springs Saturday night.

• Girls Basketball

Covington 57,

Newton 45

COVINGTON — After battling a flu bug all week, the Covington girls basketball team gutted out a 57-45 win over Newton to open the second annual Buccaneer Holiday Classic Friday night in Covington.

And it was Morgan Kimmel who led the charge offensively with a game-high 21 points — 17 of those coming in the second half.

Covington also received a stellar effort from sophomore post player Claire Fraley, who tallied 18 points and did a great job crashing the boards and making life difficult for Newton inside the paint.

Claudia Harrington added 11 points.

Camryn Gleason had 16 points for Newton and Kailey Heisey added 10.

Covington (3-6) led 13-8, 26-15 and 41-37 at the quarter breaks.

Milton-Union 45,

Graham 35

COVINGTON — Milton-Union steadily pulled away from Graham Friday in the Buccaneer Holiday Classic in Covington, earning a shot at the title with a 45-35 victory.

Rachel Thompson had 12 points, three assists and five steals, Madison Jones had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals and Jayla Gentry had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulldogs (4-4), who earned the right to face defending tournament champion Covington Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game.

• Bowling

Holiday Baker

BELLEFONTAINE — The Troy girls bowling team was the runner-up out of 12 teams at Friday’s Holiday Baker Tournament at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine, while the Trojan boys finished fifth in the 16-team field.

Troy’s girls posted a 1,603 in 10 games of qualifying, including a 230 in the final game, to be seeded third entering head-to-head bracket play. After defeating Hilliard Bradley and Wayne both 2-1, the Trojans took on Ben Logan in the championship match, falling 2-1.

On the boys side, Troy rolled 1,971 through 10 games of qualifying and was seeded second entering bracket play, only to fall 2-1 to Wapakoneta and officially finish fifth overall.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.