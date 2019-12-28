Buccs’ Anderson places 2nd at GMVWA; Covington 8th as team

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — Covington’s Kellan Anderson entered this year’s GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament as a defending champion.

In the end, though, Anderson — wrestling up two weight classes from last year at 120 — was the only Miami County wrestler in the championship finals Saturday, placing second at this year’s GMVWA and leading the Buccaneers to an eighth-place finish as a team in the small-schools division.

Covington was eighth with 84 points. Graham won the small-schools division with 227 points, while Legacy Christian was second with 169.

Anderson was the top finisher, placing second by falling 7-5 in the finals to Ryle’s Cole Thomas. Cael Vanderhorst (126) placed fourth, falling 5-1 to Legacy Christian’s Camron Lacure in the final round. And Austin Flick (138) gave the Buccaneers a third placer, finishing seventh by pinning Xenia’s Desmond Diggs in 1:36 in the finals.

The Troy Trojans, meanwhile, were 19th in the large-schools division with 24 points, with Springboro winning that division with 198.5 points.

The Trojans had one placer, with Carlos Quintero (160) finishing fifth, winning a 7-3 decision over Versailles’ Cael Bay in the finals.

Milton-Union finished 19th in the small-schools division with 19 points but had no placers.

Covington will travel to Troy on Jan. 4, 2020, for the Troy Invitational, while Milton-Union will host the Bulldog Invitational the same day.

Parkway

Invitational

ROCKFORD — The Tippecanoe Red Devils placed fourth at the Parkway Holiday Invitational Saturday, finishing with 215 points, while Lehman was 10th with 65 points.

Oliver Murry (106) placed second, falling to Spencerville’s Nyah Hodge 14-11 in the title match. Carson Robbins (120) also placed second, falling 9-3 to Celina’s Landon Engle in the finals. And Sean Kelly (145) placed second, falling by pin in 25 seconds in the finals to Parkway’s Abe Meyer.

Blake Cyphers (170) placed third, pinning Delphos Jefferson’s Bruce Hutchison in 22 seconds in the finals. John Borton (195) placed third, pinning Spencerville’s Heath Gaskill in 5:45 in the finals. Ethan Henderson (113) placed fourth, falling in the finals by pin in 1:43 to Celina’s Brycen Miracle. Colin Hanrahan (152) placed fourth, dropping a 16-15 decision in the finals to Delphos Jefferson’s Taylor Thompson. Henry Murry (126) placed fifth, pinning Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Cross in 1:46 in the finals. Cymon Dalrymple (132) placed sixth, falling by pin in the finals in 3:56 to Celina’s Joe Warner.

For Lehman, John Edwards (182) placed second, falling by pin in the finals to Delphos St. Johns’ Mark Wrasman. Brock Bostic (120) placed fifth, pinning Parkway’s Jacob Zizelman in 31 seconds. Anthony Stumpo (195) placed sixth, falling by pin in 4:48 to Lincolnview’s Brok Bill in the finals.

West Jefferson

Invitational

WEST JEFFERSON — The Piqua wrestling team placed 17th at the West Jefferson Invitational Saturday, scoring 134.5 points.

Lance Reaves-Hicks was an individual champion at 285, pinning West Jefferson’s Sam Fast in nine seconds in the championship match.

Brady Mikolajewski (113) placed sixth, falling by pin in 45 seconds in the finals to Fairfield Union’s Skylar Dechilas.

Medina

Invitational

MEDINA — The Miami East Vikings had four placers at the Medina Invitational Saturday, finishing in the top 15 as a team.

Cooper Shore (106) was an individual runner-up, going 4-1, placing second and only falling by a 4-2 decision in the championship match. Max Shore (120) was also 4-1 on the weekend, placing third. David Davis (132) went 4-2 and placed seventh, and Jarrett Winner (182) went 3-2 and placed eighth.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.