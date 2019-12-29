Milton-Union boys, Covington girls win Buccaneer Holiday titles: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Covington’s boys basketball team was looking for payback for a loss one week ago.

Milton-Union had other ideas, though.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 on the season Saturday night, claiming the Buccaneer Holiday Classic tournament championship by defeating the host Buccaneers 59-49 at Covington High School.

Milton-Union, which defeated Covington 47-36 just seven days prior, led 16-15 after the first quarter but outscored the Buccs 18-6 in the second to take a 34-21 lead at halftime and held on from there.

Four Bulldogs were in double figures on the night, led by Nathan Brumbaugh’s 14 points, four assists and six steals. Brandon Lavy added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals, Blake Brumbaugh had 11 points and six assists and Sam Case had 11 points and four steals. Lavy was named the tournament MVP.

“We played at a much better pace than we did last Saturday against Covington, but they were extremely scrappy,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “They definitely wanted to avenge last week’s loss, but our kids did a good job defensively early, controlling the tempo. We knocked down shots early and took care of the ball, and our bigs did a nice job on the glass.

“I’m really proud of our guys tonight. It was a total team effort, and they fought hard.”

Kleyton Maschino led Covington (4-4) with 17 points, Kadin Presser added 11 and Spencer Brumbaugh chipped in eight.

Newton 67,

Graham 66, 3 OT

COVINGTON — Kleyson Wehrley hit a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining in the third overtime Saturday night, propelling Newton to a 67-66 victory in the consolation game of the Buccaneer Holiday Classic in Covington.

Wehrley scored 27 points and Hudson Montgomery added 22 points to lead the Indians (1-5), while it was a Ross Ferrell 3 that tied the score in the closing seconds of regulation at 48-48. The score was then tied 51-51 after one overtime and 59-59 after two of them before Wehrley’s game-winner to close out the third extra period.

Miami East 63,

Yellow Springs 39

YELLOW SPRINGS — Miami East bounced back from its loss at Versailles the previous night, leading Yellow Springs wire to wire on Saturday and improving to 5-3 on the season with a 63-39 victory.

The Vikings, who led 18-5 after one, 33-13 at halftime and 50-24 after three, were led by Brendon Bertsch’s 25-point night. Collen Gudorf added 10 points and Noah King and Tyler Stapleton each scored seven.

North Laurel 57,

Tippecanoe 56

WINDMERE, Fla. — Tippecanoe held a two-point lead over North Laurel late in overtime Saturday in the second game of the Rock Holiday Tournament in Windmere, Fla., but North Laurel hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining to steal a 57-56 victory from the Red Devils.

Zach Frederick scored 18 points and Ben Knostman had 15 for the Devils (6-3), who finish the tournament on Monday against Nashville’s Lipscombe Academy.

• Girls Basketball

Covington 33,

Milton-Union 32

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team defended its Buccaneer Holiday Classic tournament championship Saturday, holding off Milton-Union 33-32 in a rematch of last year’s title game.

The Buccaneers (4-6) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but took a 15-13 lead by halftime and built a 28-25 lead, holding off a late rally by the Bulldogs (4-5).

Josie Crowell led Covington with 10 points, Claudia Harrington added eight and Morgan Kimmel — the tournament MVP after scoring 21 points against Newton on Friday — added six points.

Jayla Gentry had nine points and 13 rebounds and Madison Jones added nine points, six rebounds and five steals to lead the Bulldogs. Rachel Thompson had six points and five steals and Morgan Grudich had eight points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Newton 42,

Graham 39

COVINGTON — Newton jumped out in front early and rallied late Saturday in the Buccaneer Holiday Classic’s consolation game, defeating Graham 42-39.

Camryn Gleason scored 16 points to lead the Indians (4-6), including eight in the fourth quarter to help Newton recover from a tough third quarter that saw the Falcons take a 29-28 lead. Tori Benedict added 12 points, all in the first half.

Bethel 55,

Fairlawn 44

SIDNEY — Three Bees were in double digits Saturday afternoon, leading Bethel past Fairlawn 55-44.

Liv Reittinger led the way with 18 points, Kenna Gray scored 13 and Natalie Moorman scored 12 as Bethel led 12-9 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 36-29 after three.

Bradford 54,

National Trail 51

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team won a CCC matchup Saturday.

Austy Miller scored 17 points.

Remi Harleman netted 15 points and Alexis Barhorst scored 12 in her first game back from injury.

Bradford improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the CCC; while National Trail dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the CCC.

New Breman 56,

Lehman Catholic 47

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman Catholic girls couldn’t hold a halftime lead.

The Lady Cavaliers were up 12-5 after one quarter and 27-21 at halftime.

But, New Bremen took a 37-36 lead after three quarters and went on to win.

Rylie McIver had 19 points and five steals for Lehman; while Anna Cianciolo had 10 points and four assists.

Lauren McFarland filled out the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists and three steals; while Heidi Toner led Lehman on the boards with six rebounds.

Other scores: Carroll 44, Tippecanoe (6-4) 29. Franklin Monroe at Miami East ppd.

• Bowling

Indians Split

With Blackhawks

UNION CITY — The Newton girls bowling team held off Mississinawa Valley for a 1,791-1,775 win on the road Saturday, while the Indian boys fell to the Blackhawks

Avery Hartman led the Newton girls (5-3) by rolling 160-170—330. Jon Maxwell rolled 211-157—368 to lead the Indian boys (3-6).

