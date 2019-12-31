Troy Christian wrestling 12th at Brecksville Invitational: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished tied for 12th as a team at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament Sunday and Monday at Brecksville High School, with the Eagles collecting four individual placers.

Troy Christian was tied with Norwalk for 12th with 85.5 points. Detroit Catholic Central won the tournament with 247.5 points, with host Brecksville in second with 237.

Jason Shaffer (113) placed fourth to lead the Eagles, falling by a 7-1 decision to Centerville’s Damion Ryan in the final round. Andrew Shaffer (160) placed fifth, winning a 5-3 decision over Lisbon Beaver’s Logan Krulik in the finals. Ethan Turner (132) placed seventh, winning via pinfall in 1:54 over Newcomerstown’s Gavin Weaver in the finals. Craig Montgomery (182) placed eighth, falling by 10-2 major decision to Dublin Coffman’s Nick Copley in the finals.

• Boys Basketball

Lipscombe Acad. 49,

Tippecanoe 37

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team dropped its third straight at the Rock Holiday Tournament Monday in Windermere, Fla., falling 49-37 to Lipscombe Academy.

The Devils (6-4), who fell behind 13-2 after one quarter and never recovered, were led by Zach Frederick with 13 points. Ben Knostman added seven and Gavin Garlitz and Griffin Caldwell each scored six in the team’s worst offensive night of the season.

Tippecanoe is off until Jan. 7 when it hosts Miami Valley League Valley Division leader Sidney in crossover play.

Other scores: Indian Lake 46, Bethel (3-7) 39.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.