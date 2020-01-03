Piqua boys hold off Greenville in MVL

By Rob Kiser

GREENVILLE — It may have not been pretty all the time.

But, the Piqua boys basketball team found a way to finish off a 56-52 win against a determined Greenville team Friday night in MVL basketball action.

Piqua improved to 4-6 with its third straight win, while Greenville dropped to 1-7. Piqua is 2-5 in MVL play and Greenville is 0-7.

“You have to give (Greenville) coach Joseph and his kids a lot of credit,” Piqua coach Steve Grasso said. “Even though they haven’t had a lot of success the last couple years, they came out and played hard and hit some shots. At the same time, we were 1-6 a couple weeks ago and we are 4-6 now. That shows the maturation of the kids.”

Piqua had led for most of the game.

But, three points by Nolan Curtis gave Greenville a 39-38 lead going to the fourth quarter.

And, while Piqua immediately took the lead back on a drive to the basket by Devon Sever to start the fourth quarter and Garrett Schrubb hit two straight baskets to make it 44-39, Greenville kept fighting back.

After Greenville closed within 46-45, it was again two straight baskets by Schrubb to make it 50-45.

“Garrett (Schrubb) came out hot in the first half,” Grasso said. “Then, he hit some big shots in the fourth quarter. That just shows his maturation as a player.”

Piqua, then hit a scoring lull and a 3-pointer by Greenville’s Foster Cole cut the lead to 50-48 with 2:13 to go.

It was still 50-48 when Greenville had the ball with a shot to take the lead.

It was off the mark, Piqua got the rebound and Dre’Sean Roberts was fouled with 28.8 seconds to go.

Piqua was just three for nine from the line at that point, but Roberts calmly sank both free throws — starting a 6-for-8 run from the line to finish the game.

Iverson Ventura and Roberts both hit one of two to make it 54-48 with 16.9 seconds to go.

Just when the game seemed secure, Greenville’s DJ Zimmer scored four points at the other end and it was 54-52 with five seconds to go, before Ventura hit two free throws to seal the win.

“We fouled them when we missed a free throw, we tried to drive the land when we shouldn’t have. We didn’t get the rebound at the other end and fouled them on a basket. But, we will learn from those things,” Grasso said.

Schrubb had scored 12 points in the first half and Darner added nine as Piqua led 25-18.

But, Curtis had six points in the third quarter as Greenville took the lead, before Piqua rallied in the final eight minutes.

Schrubb had 21 points to lead all scorers.

Darner had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Ventura added 10 points and five rebounds.

Tyler Beyke paced Greenville with 14 points.

Zimmer had 12 points and seven rebounds and Curtis added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Piqua was 20 of 46 from the floor for 44 percent and nine of 17 from the line for 53 percent.

Greenville was 18 of 48 from the floor for 38 percent and 11 of 16 from the line for 69 percent.

Greenville won the battle of the boards 32-27, but had 16 turnovers to Piqua’s 13.

The Indians will go for a fourth straight win Tuesday at Fairborn.

“Iverson (Ventura) is our only senior getting significant playing time,” Grasso said. “So, these are going to be playing together for awhile. I think we are really maturing and learning how to win.”

As they demonstrated for the third straight game.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (56)

Kameron Darner 4-1-13, Devon Sever 2-0-4, Dre’Sean Roberts 2-3-7, Garrett Schrubb 9-1-21, Iverson Ventura 3-3-10, Keagan Patton 0-0-0, Jerell Lewis 0-1-1. Totals: 20-9-56.

Greenville (52)

Marcus Wood 1-2-4, Alec Fletcher 0-0-0, Tyler Beyke 4-4-14, Foster Cole 2-1-7, Nolan Curtis 4-2-11, DJ Zimmer 5-2-12, Mason Wykes 2-0-4. Totals: 18-11-52.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Darner (4), Schrubb (2), Ventura. Greenville: Beyke (2), Cole (2), Curtis.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 13 25 38 56

Greenville 10 18 39 52

Records: Piqua 4-6 (2-5), Greenville 1-7 (0-7).

