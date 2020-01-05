Miami East girls wrestling wins Pioneer Classic: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

LEWIS CENTER — After a historic head-to-head dual against Olentangy Orange earlier in the season in Casstown, the Miami East girls wrestling team set its sights on something bigger.

The Vikings won the Pioneer Classic Memorial girls wrestling tournament Saturday at Olentangy Orange High School, finishing first out of the 24-team field with 141 points to runner-up Olentangy Orange’s 125.

Three Vikings claimed individual championships on the day. Olivia Shore (111) pinned Parma’s Elizabeth Matis in 5:24 in the championship match to win the first, then Sara Root (116) won a 3-1 decision over Olentangy Orange’s Emily McManus to win another title. Erin Hamby (170) then pinned Olentangy Orange’s Talia Mitchell in 1:42 in the finals for another first-place finish.

Other placers for the Vikings were: Natalie Bair (126) second, Belle Lewis (101) third, Josie DeSautels (137) third, Sudney Preston (235) third and Korrah Patton (143) fourth.

Bulldog

Invitational

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union wrestling team hosted the Bulldog Invitational Saturday, placing third with 234.5 points, while Tippecanoe finished fourth with 196.

Placers for the Bulldogs were: Andrew Collins (113) first, Peyton Brown (145) first, Colten Jacobe (152) first, Zach Avey (120) second, Gavin Deem (106) third, Colton Leach (160) third, Carter Jacobs (170) fourth, Colton Hultgren (182) fifth, Tim Artz (195) fifth, Nicholas Devlin (126) sixth, Sam Zank (132) sixth, Jake Brown (220) sixth and Daniel Goudy (285) sixth.

Placers for the Red Devils were: Carson Robbins (120) first, Oliver Murry (106) second, Ethan Henderson (113) second, Blake Ballard (152) second, Blake Cyphers (170) second, Sean Kelly (145) third, Henry Murry (126) fourth, Griffin Anderson (160) fifth, Jacob Smith (182) sixth, Cymon Dalrymple (132) seventh and John Borton (195) eighth.

• Girls Basketball

Troy 35,

Stebbins 27

RIVERSIDE — The Troy girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday, rallying with a big fourth quarter to knock off Stebbins 35-27 on the road in Miami Valley League crossover play.

Points came at a premium early, with the score tied at 5-5 after one and Troy (5-6, 4-4 MVL Miami Division) trailing 12-7 at halftime. Stebbins (2-8, 1-6 MVL Valley Division) still held a 23-19 lead heading into the fourth, but the Trojans outscored the Indians 16-4 in the final quarter to claim the win.

Macie Taylor led the Trojans with 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Tia Bass added eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots. Elise McCann added seven points and Laura Borchers had six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Troy hosts Piqua Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 50,

Sidney 39

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe won a critical Miami Valley League matchup Saturday in a battle between division leaders, knocking off Sidney 50-39 on the road.

With the win, the Red Devils improved to 8-4 overall and 8-0 in MVL Miami Division play, while Sidney fell to 8-3 and 6-2 in the MVL Valley Division.

Katie Salyer led the Devils with a double-double, piling up 13 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists, Ashleigh Mader added 11 points, Hannah Wildermuth chipped in seven and Kenna Smith and Kendall Clodfelter each added six, with Clodfelter dishing out seven assists.

Tippecanoe travels to Butler Wednesday to decide who holds the lead in the MVL Miami, with both teams possessing 8-0 records in division play.

Troy Christian 40,

Riverside 23

DEGRAFF — Troy Christian dominated Riverside defensively on the road Saturday, putting away its ninth straight win, 40-23.

Erin Schenk hit three 3-pointers and led the Eagles (9-0) with nine points, Sarah Johnson had eight points and 12 rebounds, Sarah Earhart added eight points and Morgan Taylor scored six points as Troy Christian took a 14-6 lead after one and led 22-13 at halftime and 28-19 after three.

Troy Christian hosts Yellow Springs Monday.

Lehman 46,

Elgin 41

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic picked up a big Northwest Central Conference win Saturday, 46-41 over Elgin.

Lehman (6-5) led 8-3, 22-14 and 34-21 at the quarter breaks.

Rylie McIver had a double-double with 11 steals and 10 points and added three assists.

Lauren McFarland also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Anna Cianciolo had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals; while Heidi Toner had seven points and eight rebounds.

Hope Anthony added nine rebounds and five steals.

Covington 63,

Miss. Valley 35

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers picked up their fourth straight win in Cross County Conference action, 63-35 over Mississinawa Valley.

Covington (6-6, 4-2 CCC) led 15-6, 29-15 and 52-25 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington poured in 24 points to lead Covington.

Claire Fraley scored 13, Ellie Hedges netted 10 and Josie Crowell added seven.

Other scores: Anna 38, Miami East (6-6) 27.

• Boys Basketball

Miami East 74,

Riverside 45

CASSTOWN — Miami East had five players in double figures and piled up 15 assists as a team Saturday night, spreading the wealth in a dominant 74-45 victory over Riverside, the Vikings’ third straight win.

Noah King hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Vikings (7-3), Collen Gudorf had 12 points and nine rebounds, Sam Zapadka had 11 points, Brendon Bertsch had 10 points, six assists and six rebounds and Keegan Mahaney had 10 points as Miami East led 18-10 after one, 36-24 at halftime and 50-34 after three.

“It was a really good team win,” Miami East coach Justin Roeth said. “We rode the strength of excellent passing and terrific man-to-man defense.”

Miami East faces a big test Tuesday, hosting National Trail.

Russia 73,

Bradford 36

RUSSIA — Bradford struggled to get going all night on the road, falling at Russia 73-36 Saturday.

Parker Davidson led the Railroaders (2-8) — who fell behind 51-17 by halftime — with 12 points.

Lehman 56,

Triad 28

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team picked up its third straight win to improve to 5-4 on the season.

The Cavaliers led 11-4, 23-10 and 41-16 at the quarter breaks.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers with 29 points.

Justin Chapman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Brendan O’Leary added eight points.

Botkins 58,

Newton 46

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team couldn’t hold a first quarter lead.

Newton was up 20-18 after one quarter, but trailed 31-26 at halftime and 51-40 after three quarters.

Kleyson Wehrley led Newton with 20 points.

Andrew Whittaker and Ross Ferrell each scored eight points.

Other scores: Troy Christian (9-2) 60, Catholic Central 48.

• Bowling

Back 2 School

FAIRFIELD — The Troy girls bowling team finished fifth out of 27 teams at the Back 2 School Tournament Saturday at Rollhouse Lanes in Fairfield, rolling 2,479 to be seeded fourth heading into the championship bracket but falling in the round of eight.

After a first-round bye in the championship bracket, the Trojans swept Ursuline Academy 2-0 to advance to the third round, but there they fell to Fairborn 2-0.

Kayleigh McMullen led Troy’s girls on the day, rolling 183-206—389. Kylie Schiml rolled 174-202—376, Adara Myers rolled 195-167—362, Morgan Shilt added a 183 game, Jami Loy a 170, Kaitlin Jackson a 151 and Hope Shiltz a 145.

• Swimming

Tippecanoe

Sweeps Tri

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe swimming teams swept a tri Saturday against Miami East and Stivers, with the Red Devil girls beating the Vikings 157-75 and the Tipp boys beating East 115-71.

Winners for Tippecanoe’s girls were: the 200 medley relay team of Tori Prenger, Alex Voisard, Taylor Dietz and Simone King (2:01.5); King in the 50 free (25.94 seconds) and 100 free (58.4 seconds); Averie Jacquemin in the 100 fly (1:08.05); Abigail Haas in the 500 free (5:45.37); the 200 free relay team of King, Jacquemin, Voisard and Kathryn Oen (1:49.27); Oen in the 100 breast (1:14.82) and the 400 free relay team of Haas, Sarah Liu, Naomi Maggard and Dietz (4:18.34).

Winners for Miami East’s girls were: Annie Richters in the 200 free (2:09.05) and 100 back (1:09.78).

Winners for Tippecanoe boys were: the 200 medley relay team of Ben Prenger, Alex Burkey, Jack McMaken and Nick Catrone (1:51.91); McMaken in the 200 free (2:06.12); Prenger in the 200 IM (2:17.31) and 100 back (1:02.78); Jake Catrone in the 100 fly (1:19.45); Nick Catrone in the 100 free (57.08 seconds); Addison Huber in the 500 free (6:52.78); the 200 free relay team of Burkey, Luke Anticoli, McMaken and Nick Catrone (1:41.62); Burkey in the 100 breast (1:10.65) and the 400 free relay team of Prenger, Nick Catrone, McMaken and Burkey (3:50.53).

Winners for Miami East’s boys were: Jonah Blauvelt in the 50 free (26.05 seconds).

• Hockey scores: Saturday — Talawanda 10, Troy (1-11-2) 1.

