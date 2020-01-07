Newton bowling sweeps Trotwood: Monday sports roundup

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys bowling team rolled to an easy win at home over Trotwood Monday, winning 1,920-1,599, while the Indian girls completed a sweep on the day with a 1,484-1,111 victory.

Jon Maxwell led Newton’s boys (4-6) with games of 203 and 172.

Dalton Trucksis had games of 198 and 168 and Crile Staudt had games of 194 and 157.

The Newton girls improved to 6-3 with their win over Trotwood.

Avery Hartman led Newton with games of 158 and 141, while Haley Caldwell added games of 133 and 127.

Devils Split

With Pirates

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split with West Carrollton in Miami Valley League crossover play Monday, with the boys winning 2,128-1,636 and the girls falling 1,677-1,615.

James Ridgeway topped the 400-series mark to lead the Red Devil boys (6-1, 3-1 MVL Miami Division) with 184-227—411, Austin Post rolled 194-181—375, Taylor Riggle rolled 215-159—374, Aaron Davis rolled 160-190—350 and Zach Kauffmann rolled 121-112—233.

For the Tippecanoe girls (2-5, 0-4 MVL Miami Division), Emma Lara rolled 150-150—300, Alison Johnston rolled 134-150—284, Emily Von Krosigk rolled 125-159—284, Isabeall Janney rolled 135-126—261 and Julian Arblaster rolled 108-127—235.

Tippecanoe hosts Valley View Wednesday.

• Powerlifting

Bradford girls

finish third

SPRINGFIELD — The Bradford girls powerlifting team finished third at the Kenton Ridge meet Saturday.

Winning for Bradford were Macy Bubeck (125, 9-10) 345 and Sarah Beckstedt (195, 9-10) 295.

Taking second were Zoe Brewer (135, 9-10) 310, Belle Burgett (125, 9-10) 275, Tasha Felver (295, 9-10) 280 and K. Richardson-Welch (155, 9-10) 340.

Finishing third were Courtney Monnin (175, 11-12) 300 and Hannah Stine (145, 11-12) 350; while taking fourth were Caroline Gleason (125, 11-12) 245, Ashlyn Plessinger (115, 11-12), 275 and Bella Brewer (175, 9-10) 285.

Finishing fifth were Aliviyah Boggs (135, 11-12) 320 and Jennifer Wolf (Unlimited, 11-12) 345; while taking sixth was Emma Smith (125, 9-10) 215.

Also participating was Brooke Phillips.

Winning for the boys were Ethan Saunders (135, 11-12) 595 and Keaton Mead (175, 9-10) 580; while taking second were Shawn Jones (250, 9-10) 510 and Kyle Kissinger (145, 9-10) 515.

Finishing third were Garrett Trevino (125, 9-10) 355 and Dylan Mitchell (175, 11-12) 625; while taking fourth were Ernie Jones (125, 11-12) 355; and Corey Cotrell (225, 11-12) 660.

Also participating were Justin Bryan, Ethan Reed, Brent Helman, Landon Helman, Zane Jones and Quintin Lear.

Bradford will host a push-pull meet Saturday.

• Girls basketball scores: Troy Christian (10-0, 5-0 MBC) 49, Yellow Springs 29. Kenton Ridge 37, Bethel (7-7) 33.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.