Edison State hoop teams get sweep of Sinclair in OCCAC action

PIQUA — Edison State women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon summed it pretty well.

“I don’t care how you play, anytime you get a win over Sinclair, it is a good night,” McMahon said.

And Wednesday night at Edison State was doubly sweet as the Edison State men followed up the women’s win to complete a sweep of the Tartans in OCCAC action.

“I tweeted about the I-75 rivalry tonight this morning,” Edison State men’s coach Kyle Vanover said. “It is always a battle and a great rivalry. I have so much respect for Jeff (Sinclair coach Jeff Price). I think he just won his 300th game and as a young coach, that is someone you look up to.”

The Chargers will be back at it at home Saturday, hosting Terra State with the women’s game at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m.

MEN

Edison State 89

Sinclair 63

Edison opened a 34-24 lead late in the first half after Lamine Komara hit a three and Demetrius Cole scored on a drive to the basket to make it 34-24 and the Chargers went to the locker room leading 36-28.

One of the keys was Ronnie Hampton III being almost unstoppable on penetration to the basket — either scoring or kicking the ball to open teammates.

“Ronnie (Hampton) is pretty special,” Vanover said. “I am glad he is playing on my team and not on the other side.”

Edison never let up in the second half.

The Tartans never got closer than six and the Edison lead hit double digits after a three by Reiko Bagley Jr. with 16:39 left to make it 45-34.

While it got a little sloppy at times in the closing minutes, the Chargers were in control the rest of the way.

Edison improved to 7-7 overall and 2-0 in the OCCAC with the win, while Sinclair dropped to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in the OCCAC.

“When we play under control, we are pretty successful,” Vanover said. “When we start playing ‘open gym’ basketball, it can go south pretty quickly.”

Komara had 24 points and six rebounds for the Chargers, while Hampton filled out the stat sheet with 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Bagley scored 13 points, while Jaedyn Carter had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Matt Dugue had nine points and six rebounds, while Sekou Maiga grabbed seven rebounds.

Nate Ward had 17 points and five rebounds for Sinclair, Kevin Bishop II had 13 points and six rebounds.

Stanley Williams had 11 points and six rebounds and Ryan Stowers scored 11 points. David Brown pulled down five rebounds.

Edison was 36 of 71 from the floor for 51 percent, including eight of 20 from long range for 40 percent. The Chargers made nine of 17 free throws for 53 percent.

Sinclair was 24 of 53 from the floor for 45 percent, including five of 16 on 3-pointers for 31 percent. The Tartans made 10 of 21 free throws for 48 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 38-36, but had 25 turnovers to Edison’s 11.

WOMEN

Edison State 74,

Sinclair 61

The Edison State women improved to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in the OCCAC with the win, while Sinclair dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the OCCAC.

And the Chargers used a number of different weapons throughout the contest.

Brogan McIver scored six straight points in the opening quarter after the Chargers trailed 6-4 and Edison finished in front 19-14.

Audra Schaub scored 10 points in the second quarter as Edison opened a 38-23 lead at the break.

Post Sarah Pothast scored 14 points in the second half, while guard Allison Siefring was consistent throughout the game.

“The thing is we have seven or eight girls that can score,” McMahon said. “We were ahead by enough at halftime, but I thought we should have been ahead by a lot more.”

The Chargers continued the trend in third quarter, taking a 62-40 lead to the fourth quarter and seemingly having the game under control.

“We talked about not letting them hang around,” McMahon said. “And I thought we did that in the third quarter.”

But, Sinclair closed to within 68-54 in the final quarter with 3:30 to play— but a three by Maddy Bakosh and bucket by Pothast put the game away for good.

“I don’t know if we panicked or what,” McMahon said. “But, then Maddy (Bakosh) hit the three and Sarah (Pothast) had a basket.”

Pothast had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chargers, while Schaub had 16 points and five rebounds.

McIver had 15 points and four steals and Siefring had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bakosh had eight points, five rebounds and dished out seven assists; Mariah Baker had nine rebounds and four steals; and Kayla Bergman pulled down four rebounds.

Dominique Camp filled out the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals; while Leah Freeman had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Korryn Millerton had 11 points and eight rebounds and Sierra Boyd had 10 points and six rebounds.

Leah Ruffin had eight points and five rebounds and Naomi Hookfin added six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Edison was 28 of 66 from the floor for 42 percent, including six of 13 from long range for 46 percent. The Chargers made 12 of 19 free throws for 63 percent.

Sinclair was 22 of 63 from the floor for 35 percent, including four of 12 on 3-pointers for 33 percent. The Tartans converted 13 of 21 free throws for 62 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 47-42 and had 20 turnovers to 24 for Sinclair.

On a night when the I-75 rivalry couldn’t have gone much better for the Chargers.

