Tipp girls hold off Butler, take MVL lead

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — With 38.6 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s matchup, still nothing was decided.

But the Tippecanoe girls basketball team hit its free throws over those final few seconds, allowing the Red Devils to leave Butler High School with a hard-fought 34-29 victory over the Aviators to give the Devils sole possession of the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead.

Both teams entered the night unbeaten in league play and tied for the division lead. But with the win, Tippecanoe improved to 9-4 overall and 9-0 in the MVL Miami, while Butler fell to 9-3 and 8-1 in division play.

And the game was as close as those records would lead one to believe. The Devils took a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, built a 23-18 halftime lead and held a 29-23 lead heading into the fourth. But Butler’s defense got the Aviators back into the game, cutting the lead to 30-29 with 38.6 seconds remaining. In the end, though, the Devils got key free throws, two apiece by Katie Salyer and Kendall Clodfelter, in those final 38.6 seconds to seal the win, and the Devils’ defense did the rest.

Rachel Wildermuth led the Devils with 10 points on the night, Clodfelter scored nine and Katie Hemmelgarn chipped in seven.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Saturday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (11-0, 6-0 MBC) 63, Miami Valley 9.

• Wrestling

Miami East 48,

Mechanicsburg 16

CASSTOWN — When Miami East hosted Mechanicsburg in a matchup between two of the area’s most successful Division III wrestling teams, there were no holes in either lineup.

And in the end, the Vikings only dropped four of the matches on the full slate, pulling away for a 48-16 dual victory.

After Mechanicsburg took a 3-0 lead in the night’s first match at 285, Olivia Shore (106) stuck a pin in 37 seconds to put the Vikings up 6-0. Cooper Shore (113) then won a 7-4 decision to make the score 9-3, but Mechanicsburg scored a major decision at 120 to cut the lead to two at 9-7.

Miami East then won the next four straight matches to solidify its lead. Max Shore (126) stuck a pin in 59 seconds, Garrett Kowalak (132) won 4-2 in overtime, David Davis (138) won a 12-6 decision and Cole Demmitt (145) scored a pin in 2:57 before Mechanicsburg scored a decision at 152 to make the overall score 27-10. Ethan Ott (160) then stuck a pin in 3:54 to make the score 33-10 with four matches remaining, forcing the Indians to get pins in every match to have a chance at the win.

Mechanicsburg did get a pin at 170 to stay within striking distance at 33-16, but Jarrett Winner (182) won a 6-3 decision to seal the overall victory, then Dustin Winner (195) scored a pin in 1:52 and Blake Wittenmeyer (220) scored a pin in 2:52 to put an exclamation point on the win.

• Bowling

Tipp Sweeps

Valley View

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams swept Valley View Wednesday at Troy Bowl, with the boys winning 2,088-1,955 and the girls winning 1,648-1,308.

For the Red Devils’ boys (7-1), James Ridgeway rolled 207-236—443, Austin Post rolled 212-183—395, Taylor Riggle rolled 176-146—322, Aaron Davis rolled 157-155—312, Zach Kauffmann added a 151 game and Colin Maalouf added a 125.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (3-5), Emma Lara rolled 215-144—359, Isabeall Janney rolled 141-157—298, Alison Johnston rolled 142-116—258, Julian Arblaster rolled 118-111—229, Taylor Horne added a 125 game and Emily Von Krosigk added a 107.

After hosting Miamisburg Thursday, Tippecanoe hosts Greenville Friday.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.