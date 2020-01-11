Troy hosts Senior Night tri

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — The Troy swimming teams hosted Miami East and Piqua in a tri-meet for Senior Night Friday at the Robinson Branch YMCA, with the Trojan girls and Viking boys winning on the night.

Troy’s girls won with 150 points to Miami East’s 125 and Piqua’s 24.

Winning for the Trojan girls were: Addisyn Fields in the 200 free (2:20.03), Hailey Honeycutt in the 50 free (27.83 seconds) and the 400 free relay team of Lily Hemm, Fields, Ally Kyle and Honeycutt (4:34.5).

Winning for Miami East’s girls were: the 200 medley relay team of Sumsaar Thapa, Sarah Blocher, Paige Blauvelt and Annie Richters (2:08.67), Richters in the 200 IM (2:22.25) and 100 free (56.62 seconds), Blauvelt in the 100 fly (1:15.4), the 200 free relay team of Marisa Savini, Blauvelt, Thapa and Richters (1:53.71) and Thapa in the 100 back (1:17.21).

Winning for Piqua’s girls were: Colleen Cox in the 500 free (5:57.78) and 100 breast (1:16.5).

On the boys side, Miami East won with 114 points to Troy’s 88 and Piqua’s 50.

Winners for the Viking boys were: Camden Richter in the 50 free (24.85 seconds) and 500 free (5:49.66), the 200 free relay team of Jonah Blauvelt, Ryan Rowley, Austin Monnin and Richter (1:48.31) and Blauvelt in the 100 back (1:14.13).

Winning for Troy’s boys were: the 200 medley relay team of Gabe Campbell, Andrew Oates, Michael Griffith and Jack White (2:01.55), Griffith in the 200 free (1:54.21), Oates in the 200 IM (2:16.21) and 100 breast (1:10.37), Matthew Bess in the 100 free (1:02.27) and the 400 free relay team of Griffith, Bess, White and Oates (4:24.06).

Winning for Piqua’s boys were: Josiah Hutcherson in the 100 fly (1:05.94).

Troy also honored its seniors on the night. The seniors that competed were: Long, Hemm, Sarah Pascale, Hallie Klosterman and Ellie Cain for the girls and Griffith, White and Blaine Peltier for the boys.

Troy senior Michael Griffith competes in the 200 free during Friday night's Senior Night tri-meet. Troy senior Lily Hemm swims the 500 free during Friday night's Senior Night tri-meet. Troy senior Jack White swims the backstroke during Friday night's Senior Night tri-meet. Troy senior Madelynn Long swims the butterfly during Friday night's Senior Night tri-meet. Piqua's Colleen Cox swims the breaststroke during a tri-meet against Troy and Miami East Friday. Miami East's Annie Richters swims the 200 IM during a tri-meet against Troy and Piqua Friday. Piqua's Josiah Hutcherson swims the butterfly during a tri-meet against Troy and Miami East Friday. Miami East's Camden Richter swims the 200 free relay during a tri-meet against Troy and Piqua Friday. Troy's Andrew Oates swims the 200 medley during a tri-meet against Piqua and Miami East Friday. Troy's Addisyn Fields competes during a tri-meet against Piqua and Miami East Friday. Miami East's Jonah Blauvelt swims the backstroke during a tri-meet against Troy and Piqua Friday. Miami East's Marisa Savini swims the 50 free during a tri-meet against Troy and Piqua Friday. Miami East's Rylee Putoff swims the 200 free during a tri-meet against Troy and Piqua Friday. Troy's Caroline Turnbull swims the butterfly during a tri-meet against Piqua and Miami East Friday.