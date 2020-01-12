Troy girls rally past Greenville: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — After trailing most of Saturday’s game, the Troy basketball team showed that it can win from behind.

The Trojans (6-7, 5-5 Miami Valley League Miami Division) completed a comeback Saturday at division rival Greenville, winning 48-46 to avenge an early-season loss.

Greenville held a 22-18 lead at halftime and led 31-30 heading into the fourth, but Troy was able to rally and win in the end.

Macie Taylor led the Trojans with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Tia Bass was big inside with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Brynn Siler added six points and seven rebounds, and Laura Borchers, Elise McCann and Jovie Studebaker each scored two.

Troy hosts West Carrollton Wednesday.

Lehman 50,

Bethel 43

BRANDT — The Lehman Catholic girls (8-5) picked up a non-conference road win over Bethel (8-8).

Lehman led 12-6, 26-18 and 43-26 at the quarter breaks.

Hope Anthony had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Lauren McFarland had 13 points, four assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Anna Cianciolo scored 11 points and Heidi Toner pulled down six rebounds.

Rylie McIver added nine points, five steals and three assists.

Covington 47,

Ansonia 36

ANSONIA — The Covington girls picked up a road win in the CCC.

The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter.

Covington led 29-16 at halftime and 35-28 after three quarters.

Claudia Harrington led Covington (7-7, 5-3 CCC) with 15 points and Morgan Kimmel scored 11.

Tri-Village 57,

Miami East 44

NEW MADISON — Miami East got its shot at Cross County Conference leader Tri-Village on the road Saturday, falling 57-44.

Paxton Hunley led a balanced Viking offense with 10 points, Camryn Miller scored eight and Rori Hunley and Lauren Wright each had six as Miami East (7-7, 5-3 CCC) held a 40-38 lead going into the fourth — only for the Patriots (13-0, 8-0 CCC) to outscore the Vikings 19-4 in the final quarter to take the win.

Miami East hosts Ansonia Thursday.

National Trail 42,

Newton 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls dropped to 4-10 on the season.

The Indians trailed 7-6, 21-9 and 29-17 at the quarter breaks.

Kailey Heisey scored eight points and Katelyn Walters scored seven

Camryn Gleason played excellent defense, holding National Trail’s leading scorer to two points.

Madison 63,

Milton-Union 37

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union dropped its second straight Saturday, falling at Madison 63-37 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Morgan Grudich had 12 points, Jayla Gentry had eight points and five rebounds, Madison Jones scored seven and Rachel Thompson had four points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-5 SWBL Buckeye), who host Oakwood Tuesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (12-0, 7-0 MBC) 63, Middletown Christian 18. Tippecanoe (10-4, 10-0 MVL Miami) 55, Stebbins 21. Arcanum 69, Bradford (9-3, 6-3 CCC) 47.

• Boys Basketball

Miss. Valley 33,

Lehman 29

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Lehman (6-5) trailed 14-10, 19-18 and 27-24 at the quarter breaks.

Brendan O’Leary scored 13 points on six of eight shooting from the floor for the Cavaliers.

Luke Frantz added 10 points.

Lehman made just two of 11 free throws.

Houston 48,

Newton 45

PLEASANT HILL — In its Hall of Fame game, Newton (3-8) lost in double overtime.

Newton led 10-7, 23-19 and 33-27 at the first three quarter breaks.

It was tied at 40 at the end of regulation and tied at 43 after the first overtime.

Kleyson Wehrley led Newton with nine points.

Other scores: New Bremen 48, Covington (5-7) 47.

• Wrestling

Ridgedale

Invitational

MORRAL — The Miami East girls wrestling team won its second straight tournament Saturday, finishing first at the Ridgedale Girls Invitational with 255 points.

The Vikings had placers in 11 of the 14 weight classes, including four individual champions: Lilyan Bruggerman (106), Olivia Shore (111), Korrah Patton (143) and Erin Hamby (170). Belle Lewis (101), Sara Root (116), Josie Desautels (137) and Shelby Preston (189) placed second, Ella Demmitt (131) and Sydney Preston (235) placed third and Natalie Bair (126) placed fourth.

Miamisburg

Invitational

MIAMISBURG — The Piqua and Troy wrestling teams finished eighth and ninth at the Miamisburg Invitational.

Piqua, which finished eighth with 105.5 points, was led by junior Lance Reaves-Hicks, who pinned his way through the tournament in going 5-0 and winning the 285-pound title.

Reaves-Hicks won his first four matches with pins in the first period, including a quick stick of 12 seconds, before winning the title match by pin as well.

Brady Mikolajewski (113) and Quentin Neal (220) finished third for Piqua, while Andru Hollopeter (145) was fourth and Peyton Offenbacher (106) finished fifth.

Carlos Quintero (160) led Troy with a second-place finish as the Trojans finished ninth with 69.5 points.

Nolan Fox (106) finished third, while Joe Cusick (170) finished fifth.

Taking sixth were Nolan Leach (182) and Zach Aboulassain (195).

Spartan

Invitational

LIMA — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished 11th at Lima Senior’s Spartan Invitational Saturday, scoring 81.5 points.

The Red Devils had four placers, led by Carson Robbins (120) and Blake Ballard (152) in third place. Oliver Murry (106) placed fifth and Jessie Tipton (132) placed eighth.

• Swimming

Tippecanoe

Sweeps Tri

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe swimming teams swept a tri-meet against Bethel and Bellefontaine Saturday night at the Robinson Branch YMCA, the girls defeating Bellefontaine 95-67 and the boys beating the Chieftains 91-54.

Winners for Tippecanoe’s girls were: the 200 medley relay team of Tori Prenger, Naomi Maggard, Madison Leonard and Taylor Dietz (2:02.68), Simone King in the 200 free (2:11.02) and 500 free (6:01.59), Abigail Haas in the 200 IM (2:26.31), Kailey Longo in the 100 free (1:01.72), the 200 free relay team of King, Dietz, Averie Jacquemin and Kathryn Oen (1:48.53), Jacquemin in the 100 back (1:06.81) and Oen in the 100 breast (1:14.08).

Winner for the Red Devil boys were: Nick Catrone in the 200 free (2:11.4) and 50 free (25.43 seconds), Ben Prenger in the 200 IM (2:15.34) and 100 free (53.87 seconds), Jack McMaken in the 100 fly (57.22 seconds) and 100 back (1:06.49), Alex Burkey in the 500 free (6:06.59), the 200 free relay team of Burkey, Austin Rogers, Prenger and McMaken (1:42.53) and the 400 free relay team of McMaken, Luke Anticoli, Ben Huber and Prenger (3:49.84).

Brock Nixon gave Bethel’s boys a win in the 100 breast (1:13.12).

• Hockey score: Sycamore 4, Troy 3.

