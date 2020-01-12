NWS confirms tornado in Troy, Fletcher

MIAMI COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado is the cause of damage in and around Troy on Saturday night.

No injuries were reported but the City of Troy sustained what Troy Fire Department officials called “significant damage” to at least seven downtown buildings.

Sunday morning found city officials, business owners, and residents assessing damage and beginning cleanup efforts.

The city reopened the public square to traffic at 10 a.m. as Troy Fire Department and the Troy City Engineers Office began a building by building damage assessment.

Hardest hit in the downtown area was the building housing The Caroline Restaurant in the Southeast corner of the square, a building in the Northeast corner of the square that is occupied by the Troy Family Abuse Shelter, and a pair of building on the south side of the 100 block of West Main Street.

Officials have not yet given an estimate of damage or how any of the damaged areas will affect building occupancy.

Meanwhile, residents in nearby neighborhoods worked to cleanup damage in their yards and streets.

Several residents marveled at the number of volunteers who “just showed up” to lend a helping hand in the cleanup.

Troy Fire Department utilized Tower 1 again on Sunday to assess damage to building in the downtown area. Several trees were uprooted in the cemetery at the Northeast corner of North Market and Staunton Road. A South Short Street resident clears storm debris from the front of her home on Sunday.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

