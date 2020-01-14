Bradford girls rout Northridge: Monday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — The Bradford girls basketball team defeated Northridge 67-21 Monday night in non-league play.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 22 points and Remi Harleman scored 20.

Bradford, which improved to 10-3 with the win, is off until Saturday when it hosts another non-league matchup, taking on Riverside.

Other scores: Troy Christian (13-0) 57, Mississinawa Valley 31.

• Bowling

Piqua 2,223,

W. Carrollton 1,586

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team defeated West Carrollton 2,223-1,586 Monday.

Ryan Fleisher had games of 212 and 218 for a 430 series.

Collin Snyder had games of 177 and 203, while Dakota Foster had games of 157 and 200.

Zach Henne had a 20 game and Nick Jess added a 177 game.

Piqua (3-4, 3-2 Miami Valley League Miami Division) had baker games of 211 and 183.

• Powerlifting

Bradford Girls

Win Meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford high school girls powerlifting team won the first Bradford Push/Pull meet Saturday.

The Bradford boys finished fourth.

Winning for the girls were Belle Burgett (115, 9-10) 290, Ashlyn Plessinger (115, 11-12) 290, Macy Bubeck (125, 9-10) 350, Hannah Lear (125, 11-12), 310, Zoe Brewer (135, 9-10) 325, Hannah Stine (145, 11-12), 355, Maddie Simmons (155, 9-10) 355, Erica Gaynor (155, 11-12), 410, Kristen Kitts (175, 11-12) 415 and Sarah Beckstedt (195, 9-10) 325.

Taking second were Mercedes Smith (125, 11-12) 285,, Kaylee Richardson (155, 9-10) 320 and Tasha Felver (195, 9-10) 295.

Finishing third were Jenna Shellabarger (125, 9-10) 255, Caroline Gleason (125, 11-12) 255, Aliviyah Boggs (135, 11-12) 335 and Courtney Monnin (175, 11-12) 345.

Taking fourth was Jennifer Wolf (unlimited, 11-12) 360; while finishing fifth were Bella Brewer (195, 9-10) 275, Brooke Phillips (unlimited, 9-10) 270 and Isabella Boyer (125, 9-10) 210.

Also participating was Emma Smith.

Winning for the boys were Ethan Saunders (135, 11-12) 610, Kyle Kissinger (145, 9-10) 540, Jarrett Richardson (165, 9-10) 410, Keaton Mead (175, 9-10) 570, Dylan Mitchell (175, 11-12) 535 and Jared Shellebarger (185, 11-12) 615.

Taking second were Ben Kitts (145, 9-10) 485 and Ethan Reed (250, 11-12) 680; while finishing third were Garrett Trevino (125, 9-10) 365 and Ernie Jones (125, 11-12) 370.

Taking fourth was Corey Cotrell (210, 11-12) 630, while finishing fifth was Shawn Jones (250, 9-10) 500.

Also participating were Zane Jones, Landon Helman, Peter Webb, Brant Helman and Justin Bryan.

Bradford will compete at Kenton on Feb. 1.

