McMahon gets 100th victory; Edison State teams sweep Cuyahoga

PIQUA — The journey has been nice.

But as for milestone wins, Edison State women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon will take number 100.

McMahon picked up his 100th win in a 91-44 romp over Cuyahoga Community College Saturday and was honored with the game ball after the game.

“Winning 100 games is nice,” McMahon said. “But, I will take the 100th win if you know what I mean. This was a big win today. This shows that we are going to be there (to the end). We are not going anywhere.”

The Chargers improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the OCCAC, with both losses coming to nationally ranked Mott Community College.

Tri-C dropped to 10-3 overall and 1-2 in the OCCAC.

And while Edison recently dropped out of the national polls, McMahon said that was not motivation.

“We don’t even talk about that,” McMahon said. “The national rankings are what they are. Our goal is to win the conference title.”

Edison now shares the lead with Lakeland and Columbus State at 4-0 in the OCCAC.

And the Chargers got their in impressive fashion Saturday.

With Sarah Pothast scoring 10 points in the early going, Edison jumped out to a quick lead before the Challengers closed to 12-11 late in the first quarter.

Just as quickly, the Chargers ran off 22 straight points to open a 34-11 lead and cruised from there.

Allison Siefring started run with a three-point play and Audra Schaub fired in a 3-pointer.

Rebekah New scored off a Pothast dish and Pothast hit two free throws to make it 22-11 after one quarter.

After Siefring hit two free throws to start the second quarter, Brogan McIver and Schaub hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Mariah Baker had a basket and Pothast closed the run with a basket off an assist from Schaub to make it 34-11.

Edison led 45-19 at half and 62-33 after three quarters.

“Sarah (Pothast) was scoring early,” McMahon said. “Then, they switched to the zone and we hit three 3-pointers. And I thought our help defense was really good today.”

Pothast had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds and added four assists.

Schaub filled out the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

McIver had 14 points and four assists and Siefring was good for 14 points and seven rebounds.

Baker had 11 points and six rebounds and Sydney Kuritar hit all three of her 3-point attempts to score nine points.

Kayla Young had 16 points and eight rebounds for Cuyahoga, while Ja’Lynn Starks had 13 points and four assists.

Christian Massey had nine points and nine rebounds and Chy’rah Smith-Isom grabbed eight rebounds.

Edison was 34 of 73 from the floor for 47 percent, including 10 of 22 on 3-pointers for 46 percent. The Chargers converted 13 of 18 free throws for 72 percent.

Cuyahoga was 18 of 71 from the floor for 25 percent, missing all 11 attempts from long range. Tri-C converted eight of 12 free throws for 67 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 39-32 and had 10 turnovers to Cuyahoga’s 16.

MEN

Edison State 63,

Cuyahoga 59

In a close game with a wild finish, Edison came away with the victory.

The Chargers improved to 10-7 overall and 4-0 in the OCCAC, while Cuyahoga dropped to 10-7 overall and 1-2 in the OCCAC.

The Cuyahoga coach was ejected after his second technical with 2:42 remaining and the Challengers elected not to shake hands after the game.

“We have a lot of respect for Cuyahoga and their staff,” Edison coach Kyle Vanover said. “It’s always going to be a battle.”

And Vanover said what happened at the end won’t affect the second meeting at Cuyahoga later this season.”

“In our program, class always comes first,” Vanover said. “We win within the code — and when we lose, we stand by the road and waive to the other team as they leave.”

Edison was playing from behind for much of the first half, but Matt Dugue’s 3-pointer put the Chargers up 27-26 at halftime.

Edison never trailed in the second half, but the Chargers were able to open several double digit leads with continued stellar play from Ronald Hampton III, some big threes and getting to the line from Reiko Bagley Jr and a basket by Lamine Komara.

The Chargers were up 52-41 when the game seemed to swing.

Cuyahoga’s Dorian Crutcher hit a three with 2:55 to go to cut the Chargers lead, before the second technical led to three points.

A basket by Tyrek Battle-Holley had Tri-C within 61-59 in the closing seconds before battle-tested Edison held on.

“That’s why we load up our schedule,” Vanover said. “Why we play teams like Mott, Henry Ford and Schoolcraft — who are all nationally ranked — twice.”

Bagley made 11 of 12 free throws and finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Hampton added 10 points, four assists and three steals; while Sekou Maiga had nine points and seven rebounds and Dugue had nine points and five rebounds.

Jaedyn Carter grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.

James Graham had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Challengers, while Battle-Holley had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Crutcher scored 14 points and Vincent Smalls added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Edison was 21 of 61 from the floor for 34 percent, including four of 14 from long range for 29 percent.

The Chargers converted 17 of 28 free throws for 61 percent.

Cuyahoga was 26 of 62 from the floor for 42 percent, including two of 13 from 3-point range for 15 percent. Triple-C made five of 11 free throws for 46 percent.

Cuyahoga won the battle of the boards 44-43 and had 12 turnovers to Edison’s nine.

Edison will host Owens Wednesday in more OCCAC action, with the women tipping at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men.

